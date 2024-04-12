Girlguiding North West England introduces new Sea Savers badge

[BBC]

A new badge aimed at promoting marine conservation has been launched for Girl Guides in the north west of England.

The Sea Savers badge requires Guides to complete six challenges, which could include learning about ocean wildlife, fishing or a beach clean.

Girlguiding North West England said nine girls had so far taken the challenge, which was created in partnership with Sea Life.

It said the hope was to roll the badge out across the country.

Lily and Francesca went litter-picking on Blackpool beach to earn their badges.

"I found a lunchbox lid," Lily said.

"If there's litter by the sea and it goes in the sea, all the sea creatures will get sick," Francesca said.

"I wanted to do my Sea Savers badge to save the environment."

Girlguiding North West England worked alongside Sea Life in Blackpool to put the badge together.

Young Guide leader Shree Patel said it had been designed so it was "not just Guiding communities along the coast who can engage in it".

"You don't need to be right next to the ocean to do this challenge," she said.

"It's really for everyone of all ages in Guiding."

The badge is currently only available to Guides in the North West, but the organisation said plans were in place to roll it out across the country.

"It's amazing that it's being driven from Blackpool, and for us we want to see it roll out across the rest of the country," Kyle Woodcock, head of operations at Sea Life Blackpool said.

"The key thing we want from this is as many people as possible to be excited, engaged and involved in conservation."

Melisa and Freya, who have also been working towards getting their badges, said they thought it was a great idea.

Melisa said she felt "proud to be a Sea Saver".

"I really liked getting the badge," Freya added.

"I want other people to get it too."

