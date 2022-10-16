Exclusive: RFU backs 10-team Premiership as solution to club game's problems

Bill Sweeney is currently in New Zealand watching the Red Roses at the World Cup - GETTY IMAGES

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney believes a 10-team Gallagher Premiership could correct “a lot of things that have been wrong for a long time” in English club rugby.

The case for reducing the number of teams in England’s top-flight has strengthened following the financial demise of Worcester Warriors and Wasps, which has triggered a review over the sustainability of professional club rugby.

A number of high-profile names have already voiced their support for a potential reduction, including Exeter’s director of rugby Rob Baxter. Any changes, however, would not be effective until the 2024-25 season as part of the next Professional Game Agreement between the RFU and Premiership Rugby.

“We’ve been saying less is more for a long time,” Sweeney told Telegraph Sport. “They [clubs] didn’t like that approach, originally, a couple of years ago, mainly around loss of matchday revenue. But I think now with player welfare challenges on the number of matches you can play, a tighter, more condensed league makes more sense.”

Sweeney also hinted the Gallagher Premiership could follow French Rugby's financial model in a bid to achieve greater financial transparency. In France’s Top 14, regulations dictate that clubs must be able to prove their funding streams before the start of the season.

“We look at the French model a lot,” admitted Sweeney. “They’ve got a thing called the Direction Nationale d’Aide et de Contrôle de Gestion. It’s like an independent audit group, they’re an arm’s length from France Federation Rugby and League Nationale de Rugby, but they have really interesting criteria in place - in terms of ‘you’ve got to fulfil this and have got to prove it at the start of the season to get a licence to play.’ You need to look at certain things like that, so government reform would be key.”

Sweeney, who is in New Zealand watching England’s dominant Red Roses at the Rugby World Cup, also stressed the women’s game could learn from the financial instability that has been exposed in men’s rugby as it plots its path towards professionalism.

Story continues

While the Premier 15s, England rugby’s women’s top flight, is growing he ruled out plans to expand the league beyond its own 10-team structure, insisting it would be more impactful to invest in women’s rugby’s fully amateur second-tier.

“We’ve kicked off understanding the weaknesses and the fault lines in the men’s system and we’ve taken a really careful and pragmatic approach to slowly and carefully build the women’s game and make sure that sustainability is a critical part of that," he said. "You don’t want to see clubs going out of business. It’s terribly disruptive and it’s bad for the game.

“In the women’s game, now there’s actually an advantage because we've learned from all those issues in the past. You have to go back to the old history lesson of 1995 and how it [professional rugby] was set up and we’re having to address this now. But I see this as a really critical point for the game to correct a lot of things that have been wrong for a long time.”

Sweeney also gave assurances that the RFU, which was the first union to unveil landmark professional contracts for its women's team three years ago, would not stand still on investment in its dominant Red Roses side, who are favourites to win the World Cup.

“We wouldn’t relax now," he said. "Unions catch up fairly quickly. If you establish the lead, you’re more vulnerable. There’s real commitment inside the RFU, so we’re not going to take our foot off the gas.”

RFU says it is not 'anti-Championship' and wants 'more Exeter's' to come through new system

By Charlie Morgan

Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, has moved to dispel the “myth” that his organisation is “anti-Championship”, stressing that he wants a second tier that encourages “more cases like Exeter”.

Speaking on Sunday from New Zealand, Sweeney heralded the sport’s current financial predicament as “a time to be brave and bold”. A key strand of that, he explained, would be a move to “radically reshape” the second tier.

Sweeney acknowledged that he has overseen a significant dip in funding to the Championship, but denied that permanent ringfencing has ever been the RFU’s intention and pointed out that a strategic review of the second tier is ongoing.

As was outlined in June 2021, a relegation play-off is still due to return at the end of the 2023-24 season and he is eager for greater interaction between the Premiership and the Championship – perhaps in the form of a cup competition.

“We do want to radically reshape English rugby’s second tier,” Sweeney said. I would like to end the myth that’s developed – although I can understand how it’s developed – that, somehow, we are anti-Championship or anti-second tier.

“The issue is that endless funding into the same model that existed previously is not the answer. In 2016 and 2017, we increased funding in the Championship by 67 per cent up to a peak of around £6.5m. We’re currently investing £1.5m, so it’s a significant drop.

“Pre-Covid, the initial cut was around 30 per cent. But it’s interesting to note that although that was at its peak around 2017 or 2017, a non-PRL shareholding team has not been promoted to the Premiership since 2014, which was London Welsh, and we all know what happened in that situation.

“In the last 17 seasons, with promotion and relegation in place, 14 of the 17 teams to be relegated were immediately re-promoted. The model around the Championship was not working and we just couldn’t justify continuing to pump money into clubs that were also making losses, albeit on a smaller scale [than for Premiership clubs].

“What’s needed here is the ability to create more interest in the league, to generate more commercial revenues locally. We think that more teams in a different competition than the Championship, and potentially less teams in the Premiership, could create that. But we are not anti-second tier.

“One of the good things to come out of our trip around the country meeting PRL clubs is a recognition that for the English game to prosper and grow, we need a sustainable second tier interacting with the Premiership. That perhaps wasn’t the case previously, but there is a recognition that that can help us go forward.”

Dave Dennis of Exeter Chiefs, Geoff Parling of Exeter Chiefs and Kai Horstmann of Exeter Chiefs pose with the trophy in the changing room after the Aviva Premiership Final between Wasps and Exeter Chiefs - RFU says it is not 'anti-Championship' and wants 'more Exeters' to come through new system - GETTY IMAGES

Having won all five of their league matches so far this season, Ealing Trailfinders are favourites to be promoted. Finish top of the Championship and they will reach the Premiership for 2023-24, provided they meet the league’s altered minimum standards criteria, regardless of where Worcester Warriors and Wasps end up after administration and any appeal process.

Sweeney suggested that in a perfect world, relegation from the Championship to the Premiership would not be seen as a catastrophic setback for a club, as is the case in cricket’s County Championship.

“Ideally, and that’s the problem we’ve created in the past – the gulf between the Premiership and the Championship has been huge,” he said. “The average spectator base for a Championship game is 1,200. If you look at Ealing, who are potentially the primary candidates to get promoted, their attendance figures are lower than that again. You’re only generating 1,200 attendees at a match, which has held the investment side of things back from clubs’ perspectives.

“If you compare the budget of a Premiership club to the budget of a Championship club, there is a vast gulf there, which the infamous P shares don’t really have a major impact on. It’s quite complex – how do you create a Championship which is a viable competition for a Premiership club to drop down into, which has more commercial assets to sell, which is also the right place to come through if you have sincere ambitions to be in the Premiership and you want to build a squad and developing investment opportunity and you have a long-term financial plan to get there”

“How do you make sure the Championship is providing that for you and, at the same time, what is the format of the Championship that gives us appeal and gives us interest? When you talk about cricket, what we can’t do compared to other sports is to add on weekends. The ability for us to add a Hundred competition and different formats of the game is very difficult.”

The current Premiership season is the third without relegation to follow Saracens’ demise in 2020, but Sweeney wants “better movement” between the top two tiers, and more potential Premiership sides like Exeter Chiefs, who have now been in the top flight for 12 years, to be a result of how the club game moves forward.

“There could be ways around interaction between the Premiership and the Championship in a cup competition – that could be our vehicle for bringing innovation and fresh thinking into the game,” Sweeney added. “It is our intention here to find a better way to link the Premiership and the Championship and to have better movement between the two.

“We’ll have promotion this year, subject to achieving minimum operating standards. The moratorium that was put in place ends in season 2023-24 and that moratorium was there, really, to protect the financial interests of the clubs and to avoid some of the situations we’re seeing here at the moment. But after 2023-24, we go back to promotion and relegation subject to a play-off.

“There is a bit of a myth and the word ‘ringfencing’ has been used quite a lot, but that has not been the intention. There is promotion at the end of this season and when the moratorium ends there is a play-off structure in place to allow a Championship club to progress if they are good enough to compete in the Premiership.

“But you have to make sure that the club is good enough to sustain its position in the Premiership. We want more cases like Exeter, and we don’t want any cases like London Welsh again.”