Exclusive | Premier League sides receive boost as PSG close the door to Rayan Cherki move

With just over a week until the closure of the transfer window, Rayan Cherki’s (21) future hangs in the balance. Just one year reamins on his deal at formative club Olympique Lyonnais and with no indication of a renewal, the French side are desperate to sell, especially given the current context. OL had informed the DNCG that they would raise €100m in player sales during the current transfer window; currently, they are nowhere near that figure and are being forced to sell assets that they otherwise would like to have retained.

Despite his inconsistency, Cherki remains one of the most talented prospects in Ligue 1, as evidenced by the calibre of clubs that have shown interest. Paris Saint-Germain made a move for the France youth international earlier in the window, as did Borussia Dortmund. A deal with the Bundesliga side was close, however, it ultimately broke down at the latter stages.

Cherki’s U-turn definitively closes door to PSG move

Cherki’s agreement to join Dortmund came after a similar agreement to join PSG, who were confident of landing the Frenchman. However, late in the day, he had doubts about the move and pushed instead for a transfer to Germany. With that move having broken down, L’Équipe reported that Cherki, amid interest from Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham, was waiting on Les Parisiens to reignite their interest.

However, Get French Football News understands that PSG’s interest in Cherki will not be reignited, due to the player’s U-turn earlier in the summer. For PSG, the deal is therefore definitively dead. Cherki will therefore have to explore alternative options. Lyon, in their desperation to force the player to accept an offer from either Crystal Palace or Fulham, have made him train seperately upon his return from the Olympics. With little prospect of any first-team football, OL are still hoping to sell their academy product in the coming days. With PSG out of the race, the Premier League is looking like an increasingly likely destination.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle