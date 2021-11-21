Exclusive: Power's Michael Rainey Jr reacts to BMF's bad guy Lamar

Photo credit: Wilford Harewood - STARZ

The season finale of BMF airs tonight (Sunday, November 21), and while fans will be left wondering what's next for the Black Mafia Family and the show's "bad motherf**ker" Lamar (Eric Kofi Abrefa), Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr revealed that he also has his eyes on BMF.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, the Power star explains how he doesn't really watch TV but he has been watching the show.

"Honestly, I don't even watch TV," he laughs. "I don't know how bad that is for me to say that, but I don't really watch TV like that. I am watching BMF though. I'm watching BMF."

When asked what he thought of the 50 Cent and Randy Huggins co-created STARZ show, the actor says: "I love it. I love it right now. So far, it's freaking crazy. And I'm actually happy 'cause I think we might have found a new character to hate, Lamar.

"Lamar man he's doing a lot. And I feel like, if the people don't hate Lamar as much as they hated Tariq, I'm gonna be upset because Lamar is coming in, he's messing up a lot of things, he's doing a lot of crazy stuff."

Previously speaking to Digital Spy, BMF star Eric Kofi Abrefa would neither confirm nor deny whether he'd be returning for a second season of the show saying: "You have to wait and see."

BMF airs on Starz in the US and streams on Starzplay, available through Amazon Prime Video, in the UK.

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 airs on Starzplay from November 21. Power aired on Starz in the US, and is available on Netflix in the UK. Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs on Starz in the US and will stream on Starzplay, available through Amazon Prime Video, in the UK.

