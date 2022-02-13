Exclusive: Power Book IV: Force star on filming sex scenes with Joseph Sikora

Photo credit: Sandy Morris - STARZ

Power Book IV: Force is well under way and things are heating up on the streets as well as between the sheets as Tommy Egan and Gloria took their interest in each other up a notch.

Digital Spy exclusively spoke with Gabrielle Ryan who plays Tommy's love interest Gloria about what it was like to work with Joseph Sikora on the show and those steamy sex scenes.

"Oh my goodness. I cannot say enough good things about Joseph, I am obsessed with that man. He is such an incredible human being and such an incredible actor. He's so giving in scenes, he taught me so much. You know, this was my first big role and he taught me so much and we got on amazingly in real life before we even started the show.

"Like, when we were talking before we went into production, it made me feel so comfortable. You know, you've seen the episodes and you've seen that we have a lot of scenes together. He always made me feel at ease. He was very aware that it was my first time doing any of these kinds of scenes and he's an amazing, amazing person. I can't say enough about him."

Photo credit: Sandy Morris - STARZ

Related: Power Book IV: Force star Gabrielle Ryan teases what fans can expect from her character

Revealing that her first day on set was spent filming some of those risqué moments, Ryan explains: "So, fun fact, my first intimate scene that you see in episode one was my first day on set, my first day being with Joseph on set. So talk about like, starting off with a bang. It was pretty intense.

"I mean, gosh, there's nothing that can prepare you for those kind of scenes. I think like the night before, I wasn't nervous as such, but I definitely was thinking well, 'how the hell do I prepare for this?'. What do I do apart from like trying to make sure I feel and look good."

The Have and the Have Nots actress explained how Sikora made her feel comfortable while filming those steamy scenes saying: "But like I said, you know Joseph was so comforting and he made me feel so safe and so at ease that we just had fun. After like the first take it's like, 'Oh, this oh, this is fun. Yeah, yeah we can do it again'.

Story continues

"And obviously you know, he's very easy on the eye. So that was fun, but I actually found it very enjoyable. We had a lot of fun during those scenes."

Photo credit: Sandy Morris - STARZ

Related: Power Book IV: Force star Isaac Keys reveals how Tommy Egan disrupts "a lot of things in the city"

Also speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Force star Joseph Sikora described working with Ryan as "a dream", saying: "Oh, my God again, what a dream. She's absolutely as beautiful and amazing on the inside as she is on the out. She's an incredible, incredible person. She's a consummate professional and a real talent. Every day on set was a luxury with her. It was not lost on me. She's kind and compassionate. She's a consummate student of the craft and I see big things in that girl's future."

The Power star added: "I think there was a lot of chemistry between us. I think a lot of mutual respect. I mean, I think that's one of the reasons why the Tommy-LaKeisha relationship works so well, is that Lala Anthony and myself have a lot of respect for each other. So you have the freedom. There isn't that tension on set. That tension sometimes could be like, you know, like Moonlighting I loved, and those guys hated each other just like Mulder and Scully hated each other too in real life.

"But we don't, and I think that that equally works as well, because we're willing to take those risks because we trust each other. And I think that that relationship is really exciting as well with Gloria, and I can't wait for her past to come out a little bit more in this season."

Power Book IV: Force airs every Sunday on Starz in the US and Starzplay available through Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Power Book II: Ghost seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Starz in the US and Starzplay via Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is available to watch on Starzplay via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

You Might Also Like