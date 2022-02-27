Exclusive: Peaky Blinders season 6 - "Tickna mora o'beng" explained

Laurence Mozafari .
·4 min read
Photo credit: Robert Viglasky - BBC
Photo credit: Robert Viglasky - BBC

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting.

Peaky Blinders' season six premiere tackled plenty of huge questions that have hung over the show since season five, and all within ten minutes of the episode starting.

Firstly there was the reveal that it was Captain Swing who foiled Tommy Shelby's assassination plot on Oswald Mosley. Then we saw how the show would address the fate of Polly Shelby, after the untimely death of Helen McCrory.

Her exit (which we explain more here) was tied into Captain Swing's "changes" to the Peaky Blinders organisation, resulting in Polly's death alongside Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen) and Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis).

Tickna mora o'beng

The closing moments of the episode have thrown up even more questions, as Tommy's daughter, Ruby, fell ill and started having a fever dream, including an ominous premonition, repeating the Romani words: "Tickna mora o'beng".

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Lizzie (Natasha O'Keeffe) explains to Tommy that Ruby "kept saying these gypsy words, 'tickna mora… tickna mora o'beng, o'beng' over and over".

At this point, Tommy panics and starts shouting at Lizzie to explain more, she adds that Ruby could also see "a man with green eyes".

Tommy warns Lizzie to keep Ruby home from school and away from the river. He adds that Ruby can't ride a horse, or go near a horse, meanwhile Curly should sleep in the stables with them. (Unlucky, mate).

Tommy then advises that Esmeralda, should be consulted like a doctor, as she's a gypsy, and a Black Madonna should be placed around Ruby's neck.

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

So what do these ominous fever dreams mean? Well, we put it to the man himself, creator Steven Knight.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Steven said: "It's difficult to translate from the Romani, but it means 'devil'. It means a bit more than that, but yeah. So it's not good. It's not a good thing."

Meanwhile Den of Geek asked Steven if Tommy is the "devil" from the premonition, to which Steven explained: "Tommy's biggest fear is that it's him, but it's not.

"Tommy in series six, and to an extent series five, discovers that he's a good man when he comes across something more evil than him.

"And when he does come across that evil – which is Fascism – he discovers that actually, he will do things against his own interest, to prevent that from happening, which I think is one definition of being good."

Fascism will likely lead us back to Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), and guess what? The actor has green eyes, too, just like in Ruby's dream.

Photo credit: Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd - BBC
Photo credit: Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd - BBC

It's also worth remembering that in the season-five finale, Tommy found out about his mother's suicide, and that news has weighed heavily on him ever since.

His mother gave him a white horse, which she enjoyed watching Tommy ride – before later drowning herself in the canal after numerous attempts.

When he was hallucinating and about to shoot himself, we saw the silhouette of a black horse (assumed to be Tommy's horse Dangerous, who he shot in series five) next to his dead wife, Grace.

We also know Tommy's grandfather killed himself, so perhaps Tommy is worried that the curse on his family drives them to it, and all this might explain Tommy's request to keep Ruby away from the river and horses.

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Normally at this point it would make sense for Tommy to talk to Polly, given that she was always the mystical character, thought to have had second sight as well as being able to read tea leaves.

After the phone call with Lizzie, Tommy speaks out to the empty room in the hope Polly's ghost can hear him. He explains: "They know I'm trying to get out, Pol. They're coming for me."

It's great the show has managed to keep Polly's character so central to the story, and at the front of Tommy's mind despite her being killed, and it's only natural Tommy would still speak to her as he's still processing his grief.

Perhaps Tommy's remark about "trying to get out" could reference a move towards Tommy's eventual redemption, as Steven Knight has previously teased.

We know from the season-six trailer that Esme, the wife of Tommy's dead brother John is going to appear. Esme is a gipsy and fled after John's death, so she might be a logical character to advise about this potential curse now that Polly is no longer around...

Peaky Blinders series six premieres on Sunday, February 27 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cillian Murphy Talks the End of Peaky Blinders

    "It’s the end of 10 years of my life; a big adventure with lots of colleagues and people that you became very close to."

  • AP Was There: NBA approves plans to launch WNBA

    The NBA recognized the popularity of the women’s game in 1996 as its Board of Governors approved plans to start a new pro basketball league the following summer. The board approved the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to begin play in June 1997 with the slogan of “We Got Next.” It started with plans for eight teams to play a 25- to 30-game schedule over 10 weeks in NBA cities. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of the NBA Board of Governor's decision on April 2

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus, while Jean-Francois Berube stopped 39 shots and recorded his first NHL assist in his second straight win. The Blue Jackets have won eight of their last 10 games. “They believe they can win and that goes a long way,” Blue Jackets

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be