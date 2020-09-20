Exclusive: Paris-Saint Germain begin talks to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham

Paris Saint-Germain have begun talks to sign Dele Alli. The Champions League finalists are hopeful of securing Dele before the transfer window closes after he was left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s last two match-day squads.

Dele did not travel to Bulgaria for last Thursday’s Europa League tie against Lokomotiv Plovdiv and, even more surprisingly, was also omitted from the squad for Sunday’s Premier League fixture away to Southampton.

The 24-year-old was offered to Real Madrid as part of the negotiations that eventually saw Gareth Bale sign for Spurs on a one-season loan and Sergio Reguilon acquired for 30million euros (£27.5million).

The exact nature of the deal being proposed by PSG is unclear – whether it is a loan with an option to buy or a full transfer – but they have long-admired Dele and also like the idea of signing an English player.

Given that Spurs appear open to the possibility of loaning Dele then it may well be that PSG’s sporting director Leonardo will initially propose a temporary deal to see if the move works out.

Telegraph Sport revealed last week that Dele’s future was in doubt with the attacking midfielder having also been substituted at half-time during last weekend’s home defeat to Everton.

Dele is understood to have been left upset by the decision and by his omission from the past two match-day squads and it appears increasingly likely that he does not figure in the plans of manager Jose Mourinho.

Inter Milan have also expressed an interest in signing Dele, on loan, but it appears that PSG may have made the first move after receiving some encouragement that a deal is possible in the coming days.

Dele, whose contract at Spurs runs until 2024, may be attracted to the idea of making a move to get his career back on tracking having also lost his place in the England squad. He would also undoubtedly he attracted by the prospect of playing alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and competing again in the Champions League.