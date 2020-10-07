Exclusive: OxyContin maker Purdue nears guilty plea agreement in U.S. criminal probe - sources

By Mike Spector and Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Purdue Pharma LP, the OxyContin maker controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a broader deal to resolve U.S. Justice Department probes into its alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis, six people familiar with the matter said.

Purdue lawyers and federal prosecutors are brokering a plea deal that could be unveiled as soon as within the next two weeks and include billions of dollars of financial penalties, four of the people said. They stressed that talks are fluid and that some of the terms could change as discussions continue.

In addition to the criminal case, U.S. prosecutors are negotiating a settlement of civil claims also carrying a financial penalty that allege unlawful conduct in Purdue's handling of prescription painkillers, they said.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company is expected to face penalties exceeding $8 billion. They consist of a roughly $3.54 billion criminal fine, $2 billion criminal forfeiture and $2.8 billion civil penalty, some of the people familiar with the negotiations said.

They are unlikely to be paid in the near term as the criminal fine and civil penalty are expected to be considered alongside other claims in Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings and the company lacks necessary funds to fully repay all creditors.

The tentative agreement would draw a line under Purdue's criminal exposure for what prosecutors and state attorneys general have described as aggressive marketing of a highly-addictive painkiller that minimized the drug's potential for abuse and overdosing.

Over the years, Purdue reaped billions of dollars in profits from its opioids, enriching Sackler family members and funneling illegal kickbacks to doctors and pharmacies, federal prosecutors and state attorneys general have alleged. The company now faces thousands of lawsuits seeking damages to address a public health crisis that has ravaged U.S. communities.

Purdue said it is cooperating with the investigations and in discussions to resolve them, but declined further comment. Representatives of Sackler family members controlling Purdue had no immediate comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment. They have denied allegations that they contributed to the opioid crisis.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said it does not generally comment on investigations or settlement discussions, but added that Reuters’ understanding of the situation "contains inaccuracies and is highly misleading" without elaborating further.

The Justice Department is prepared to waive a large portion of its $2 billion forfeiture claim as long as Purdue meets certain conditions. The first is that Purdue steer significant financial sums for combating the opioid epidemic to U.S. communities suing it over the crisis, two people said. The other is that it receive court approval for a reorganization plan transforming it into a "public benefit company" run on behalf of those communities and no longer controlled by the Sacklers.

Purdue, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year facing an onslaught of litigation, is in discussions to plead guilty to charges that include conspiracy, violations of an anti-kickback law and misbranding under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, two of the people said. A plea agreement would require approval of Purdue's bankruptcy judge. One of the negotiated terms of Purdue's proposal to settle thousands of other opioid lawsuits is that it resolve the Justice Department probes.





SACKLERS UNLIKELY TO FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES

Members of the Sackler family, many of whom previously served on Purdue’s board and also face lawsuits, will avoid criminal charges in the looming settlement, the two people said.

Certain family members are in discussions to pay a roughly $225 million civil penalty for allegedly causing false claims regarding Purdue's prescription painkillers to be filed with government healthcare programs, three people said. That would be on top of $3 billion the Sacklers have offered to settle other lawsuits.

The current settlement under discussion does not resolve any future criminal liability the Sacklers or other individuals may face.

