Exclusive: One of Monaco’s Best Restaurants Is Opening an Outpost in N.Y.C. Here’s a Look Inside.

New York City is full of expats hoping to make it big in America. That’s true for people, certainly, and it’s also true for restaurants.

Rampoldi, the fine-dining institution in Monaco that opened in 1946, will make its debut in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. Under the helm of chef Antonio Salvatore and part of MC Hospitality Group (Casa Limone, Atlantic Grill), the new outpost will serve the same food Rampoldi has become known for in Europe, a cuisine that it calls “New Monegasque.”

“We give the best of Italy, the best of French products and recipes, mixed together a little bit with elegance, nice service, a touch of Monaco,” Salvatore told Robb Report during a visit to the new space near Lincoln Center.

Rampoldi’s version of pasta arrabbiata

That translates into a large menu with classic dishes like escargots, octopus carpaccio, bouillabaisse, and Dover sole à la Meunière. But there are also more inventive plates such as crab ravioli topped with branzino, clams, garlic, parsley, and bottarga; sea scallops with cauliflower puree, black truffles, and mushroom sauce; and a decadent filet de boeuf “Rossini,” Argentinian Angus beef in a red wine sauce with black truffles and seared foie gras, served alongside truffle potato puree.

The options are sweeping, Salvatore said, so that diners can return again and again yet always find something new to try. And he hopes that Rampoldi’s guests will share their plates among the table, making the experience “a little bit convivial,” unlike some traditional fine-dining restaurants, where the dishes are coursed out for you or meant to be enjoyed individually.

Like the menu, Rampoldi New York’s design mirrors the original Monaco location. Custom furniture was imported from Milan, while rust-colored hand-cut Italian marble is used in the floors and walls and Murano glass chandeliers hang from the ceiling. Custom artwork takes the iconic Mona Lisa and gives it a cool-kid N.Y.C. makeover with nods to Grace Kelly, the American actress who became the princess of Monaco.

Mona Lisas look out on the restaurant.

The New York location is just the first in what may become a larger expansion for the Rampoldi brand. During our conversation, Salvatore floated both London and Las Vegas as potential homes for future outposts. He’s waiting to see how New Yorkers respond to the restaurant before getting too ahead of himself, though—but he thinks they’ll love the Rampoldi experience.

And while Salvatore has a Michelin star under his belt (for the more intimate restaurant he oversees within Monaco’s Rampoldi), he doesn’t cook for the accolades. He simply cooks for his guests.

“We need to start everything from zero to work for the guests,” he said. “You need every time to be humbled, to be simple, to be nice . . . It’s not possible to do something beautiful if you don’t have a nice heart.”

Click here to see all the images of Rampoldi.

Filet de boeuf from Rampoldi

