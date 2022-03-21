Exclusive NSW girls school seeks court ruling over controversial bush cabin proposal

A New South Wales court is being asked to rule on a controversial proposed development at an exclusive girls school in the southern highlands, where locals and scientists are concerned about potential environmental impacts.

The school, Frensham, first lodged a development proposal for the construction of bush cabins for students and staff with the Wingecarribee shire council in 2019.

The proposal has since been altered amid fierce backlash, and Frensham has brought the matter to the land and environment court to seek a decision on the development application.

Court representatives examined the site in person on Friday, hearing from school and community representatives, and hearings are continuing this week.

The development, on the grounds of the Mittagong school, would require hundreds of trees to be felled.

The school has argued the raised accommodation within the landscape would deliver students an unparalleled experience with the natural environment, making them care more deeply about it.

It says the proposed site, known as the Lower Holt, was the only suitable location on the 100-plus hectare plot because it was the only spot that met the education goals.

Opponents of the plan claim koalas and wombats would be among the native flora and fauna that will be at risk because of the development. There are additional concerns about the quality of the nearby Nattai River – part of Sydney’s drinking water catchment – due to increased runoff.

The development of the cabins (six for students and two for staff) as well as a hall with a common room and kitchen, a communal seating area and on-site parking, would also require two access roads to be built to ensure they were fire-compliant.

Almost 250 trees would be cut down, including dozens of natives.

Dr Ian Wight, a water scientist and senior lecturer at Western Sydney University, said he was worried about possible impacts on the Nattai River, which runs through the property.

“The development is likely to degrade the local environment and, in particular, there are potential impacts to the natural river,” Wright told Guardian Australia.

“Every bit of forested landscape that we have is helping to maintain water quality and the ecological health of that river and it currently, in the vicinity of the school, is in very good condition.

“I’ve got concerns, particularly with the degree of [land] clearing, that it’s going to threaten the stability of the soils, losing that protective cove.”

Wright said he would be “all for” the development if it protected the river system, but that the current plan does not.

“We’ve got this vastly swinging environment and there’s nothing better than native vegetation for withstanding the drought and then holding it together in the floods. They’re really sensitive environments.”

In a statement, principal Sarah McGarry said Frensham had sought to “minimise any adverse environmental impacts”.

“The development has been carefully designed to prevent damage to the river and to prevent runoff and erosion,” she said.

“During the construction phase, additional sediment and erosion controls will be in place.”

Gaye White, a Frensham neighbour and spokesperson of the community group WinZero, claimed the school had failed to adequately consult with the local community. She held concerns for koalas and other native animals.

“You can’t keep allowing these koala-feed trees to be cut down if you’re going to save the koalas,” White said. “This is a primary wildlife corridor.”

Former Frensham student and local horticulturist Sarah Cains also opposes the plan, calling on the school she loves to use a different area of the site for cabins.

“They’ve got miles of land and it is just insane to put it in a place where there is a category one riparian zone,” she said.

McGarry denied claims that the school had not been open to consultation, noting revisions to elevate the cabins and pathways off the ground.

She said she was aware of ecological concerns and had “worked very hard” to address them, while the goal remained improve the experience for students.

“We have actually received a lot of support from within our Frensham community and the wider local community, but it’s fair to say supporters are not as vocal or visible as detractors,” McGarry said.

“We do not believe the opponents of the project represent the majority.

“Our end goal here is to enhance the Frensham experience for girls by creating a unique outdoor environmental education program, designed to deepen their understanding and appreciation of the natural environment.”

The case is scheduled to run until Wednesday.