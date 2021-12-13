LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / The creators of Ethereum-based NFT token CBD All-Stars proudly announce that the WIP (WhiteList Immediate Purchase) is now LIVE! Buy now to view on Christmas Day 2021.

CBD All-Stars is an exclusive digital collection of 10,000 CBD-obsessed characters, each with its own distinctive qualities, features and accessories, and varying levels of rarity.

The race is on to find the ultra-rare CBD All-Stars - you don't want to miss this.

CBD All-Stars are unique, digital collectables, and they hang out on the Ethereum blockchain.

They're crazy about CBD oil, and just like the many types of CBD oils available, they are not created equal. It's the ultra-rare characters that everyone wants to get their hands on.

Every CBD All-Star gets a unique NFT tag assigned at the time of minting on the Ethereum blockchain, and can be bought or sold using cryptocurrency. It's as simple as downloading an exchange, then a storage wallet, and then minting your NFT.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the future of digital trading and gaming, and it's the perfect time to get involved. NFTs can't be copied, faked or stolen - they're based on the blockchain, fully decentralised and peer to peer. That means 100% guaranteed, irrefutable ownership.

You'll be able to mint your own NFT at the time of purchase simply by following the steps on the website. Head to www.CBDAllStars.io to find out more and get involved. Buy now for a Christmas Day with a difference!

Media contact

Company Name: CBDAllStars

Company Address : 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU

Contact Person Name: Ben Quick

Contact Person Email: contact@cbdallstars.io

SOURCE: CBD ALL STARS





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/677180/Exclusive-NFT-Collectables-CBD-All-Stars-WIP-Goes-Live



