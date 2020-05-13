Exclusive: Neil Gaiman's Sandman Audible audio drama casts James McAvoy, Michael Sheen and more

Photo credit: DC Comics

Audible has unveiled an incredibly star-studded cast for Neil Gaiman's audio drama adaptation of his DC Comics classic Sandman, Digital Spy can exclusively reveal.

X-Men and It Chapter Two star James McAvoy has the lead role in Audible's first-ever audio adaptation of Sandman The Graphic Novels as Morpheus the Lord of Dreams, a god-like entity accidentally summoned from his slumber by an occultist trying to bring forth Morpheus's sibling Death (Thor's Kat Dennings).

As one of the god-like species known as The Endless, Morpheus seeks to use his return to the mortal world to take back possession of the valuable objects to rebuild his kingdom of Dreaming.

Gaiman will be executive producing and narrating the series. Its first instalment lands on July 15, 2020, and adapts volumes 1-3 of the graphic novels (Preludes & Noctures, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country).

The all-star cast will include Gaiman's Good Omens star Michael Sheen and Kingsman's Taron Egerton as devilishly popular DC characters Lucifer and John Constantine respectively, Doctor Who's Arthur Darvill as the bard William Shakespeare, Harry Potter's Miriam Margolyes as the goddess Despair and Venom's Riz Ahmed as the nightmare Corinthian.

Also joining the main cast will be Justin Vivian Bond (Desire), William Hope (Doctor John Dee), Mathew Horne (Hob Gadling), Reginald D. Hunter (J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter), Sue Johnston (Unity Kinkaid), Paterson Joseph (The Demon Chronzon) and Josie Lawrence (Mad Hettie).

Anton Lesser (Doctor John Hathaway), Joanna Lumley (Lady Johanna Constantine), Samantha Morton (Urania Blackwell), Bebe Neuwirth (The Siamese Cat) and Andy Serkis (Matthew The Raven) have also signed for major roles in the full-cast production.

When the series was first announced last month, Gaiman said: "Almost 30 years ago, Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman into audio form. It didn't happen (although it was how Dirk and I first crossed paths) and I'm glad it didn't happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing.

"This is a rich audio adaptation of The Sandman Graphic Novels, brilliantly crafted by Dirk Maggs, with an all-star cast. I've loved being there to talk casting, there to read the scripts and offer occasional advice, and there in the studios, watching magic get made and recording the narration. I can't wait until the world hears what we've done."

"A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life," Audible Originals editor-in-chief David Blum added. "We are honored to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love."

Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg's original graphic novels remain one of the influential in the history of the medium, having won 26 prestigious Eisner Awards and earning a Hugo Award nomination for Best Related Book.

