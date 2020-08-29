Exclusive: What National Sports Day Embodies for These Indian Sportstars

As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, which is the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, News18.com reached out to India leading sportspersons to ask what the day means to them.

Sports is life, you win you lose but the most important thing is the process in which you dissolve. On the National Sports Day, let’s pledge that we all should be connected to sports one way or the other -- Madhurika Patkar

The discipline and the sense of responsibility that sports can teach us is unparalleled to anything else. It surely has made me the person I am today. Proudly wishing all current and future athletes to bring more laurels and medals for our country on our National Sports Day - Dhruv Sarda

Wishing all my fellow sportspersons a very happy National Sports Day! The best part of being sportsperson is being able to represent the country, not many have the opportunity and priviledge to do that. The moment for me was when the national anthem was played after we had won the gold in the Commonwealth Games, that's the proudest moment for any athlete. I am also really happily with the way sports is being treated in the country now and is getting its due recognition. It's actually transformed from an extra-curricular activity to a profession. I hope India can be a sporting superpower in the next decade - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

As a nation, India has tremendous achievements in the field of sports. It isn't just the past glories of cricket and hockey that defines the nation now but sports has actually become an integral part of India. Many athletes from different fields have taken it to another level. With the Olympics set to be held in Tokyo, all the athletes are gearing up to win great feats in the world’s biggest and the most anticipated sports extravaganza. India is dressed for success. Nothing will be easy. This National Sports Day, let's come together to make India a FIT INDIA and win against Covid-19. Let's spread positivity and love all around - Jeremy Lalrinnunga

It has been my dream to play for India and I feel proud. I have won medals for the country, which I couldn't have done without being a sportsperson. I am proud to be an Indian - Sutirtha Mukherjee

The only medicine that heals my soul and gives me immense happiness during tough times is sports. Feels great and proud to be part of the Indian sporting fraternity - Malemnganba Meitei

Sports taught me and gave me a lot in life. Sports made my mind strong and I thank God for me being a sportsman - B Sai Praneeth

I would like to wish everyone a very happy National Sports Day and pay my respects to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. This day is a perfect occasion for me to receive the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. It is always a proud feeling to represent the country and win medals - Manika Batra

Sport has played a big role in my growth as a person and I urge everyone to be part of the fitness revolution in the country on National Sports Day. I would also like to extend my wishes to fellow sportspersons who are training with determination and hard work towards their dream. Sports and fitness are integral part of life. The National Sports Day not only celebrates the birth anniversary of legend Major Dhyan Chand but inspires me and many others to keep working hard for our goals - Mary Kom

I pay my tributes to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary which is also marked as the National Sports Day in our country. He has been an inspiration for many and the day also highlights the importance of sports and fitness in our lives. The National Sports Day should inspire everyone to adapt sports as part of their daily lives and help contribute towards a healthier India - Vijender Singh

Major Dhyan Chand’s Olympic feat is something that I have always looked upon. The National Sports Day only makes my determination and grit to win an Olympic medal for the country stronger. I wish everyone a happy National Sports Day and pay my tributes to one of India’s greatest athletes ever. I hope this day motivates people to inculcate sport as part of their lives - Hima Das

The National Sports Day is a wonderful initiative by the Government of India to create enthusiasm for sport in the country and get more kids involved! Increasing our numbers in sport and creating a sporting nation is a step in the right direction - Saurav Ghosal

Happy National Sports Day. Sport can be the answer to a lot of our problems. Sport heals and hope it plays an important part in our future - Darren Caldeira

Let's make Sports part of our Daily Diet. A healthy and Happy National Sports day to one and all - Yolanda D'Souza

I would like to congratulate all sports people and supporters of sports on our national sports day. I encourage you all to keep playing and working hard and support at whatever level that may be. In the current circumstances, you might not be able to do this in teams but whatever you can do which is safe and possible keep up the good work - Bala Devi

Sports are about those incredible moments where sheer human will and desire overcomes the odds. These are the moments we remember. Sports teaches you to overcome failure, makes you humble, brings a lot of joy, keeps you fit and so many more things in life. It is very important for every human being to make sports an integral part of his/her life - Harmeet Desai

Sport brings everyone together and through sports, we can create a healthy society and when we have a healthy society, we will surely have a healthy state or a healthy nation. So, I request everyone to engage in any form of sports at least thrice a week. Enjoy the national sports day. Best wishes - Renedy Singh

My sport has made me who I am today. Sport has the power to make you a better person. It has the power to make a good life for you. It has the power to make you happy and help you live a healthy life. It teaches you to tackle and fight against all the problems you will face in the journey of life. I would like to wish every Indian on account of National sports day, and I hope in India's future, every citizen of our great country plays a sport of any kind, which will help our nation become a better and stronger nation. Jai hind! - Virdhawal Khade

A champion is someone who gets up when he can’t - Sanil Shetty

I wish everyone a very happy national sports day. I am very glad that we celebrate sports day in a grand way in our country by honouring sportspersons with awards on this day, which motivates many sportpersons to achieve more. Sport is everything to me, it’s my first love & my passion it has given me so much. I am very thankful to major DhyanChand sir who won three gold medals in Olympics and brought laurels to our country and give this occasion to celebrate - N Sikki Reddy

On National Sports Day, greetings to all the sports enthusiasts and I salute the sports stars of India, who dedicate their lives in bringing glory for the nation. Happy National Sports Day Everyone - Sameer Verma

Being a sportsperson, its important to train the mind and stay fit and ready to battle always - Soumyajit Ghosh