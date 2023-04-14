EXCLUSIVE: Missha Names Elizabeth Olsen Global Brand Ambassador

Missha has appointed a new global brand ambassador.

The Able C&C-owned beauty brand is joining forces with actress Elizabeth Olsen, of “The Avengers” and “WandaVision” fame. The partnership is kicking off with a new campaign called “Beauty Is Reality,” part of a larger effort to boost its awareness globally. According to a statement, the South Korean skin care brand has 37,000 points of sale across 46 countries.

More from WWD

“When Missha approached me with an ambassador opportunity, the most important factor was the message the brand wanted to convey,” Olsen said in a statement. “Missha’s ‘Beauty Is Reality’ represents an innovative and practical message that I can support. Attaining exceptional quality doesn’t necessarily require a hefty price tag. Missha’s aim is to create outstanding products that are accessible to everyone, and it’s an honor to communicate this value to young women like myself.”

That statement also called out Olsen’s personal favorite products, its ampoules, which have been repackaged. On Missha’s website stateside, the Vita C Plus Spot Correcting & Firming Ampoule, Artemisia Calming Ampoule, Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule, Time Revolution Primestem 100 Lifting Serum and Bee Pollen Renew Ampouler will retail for $69 each, starting May 15.

The purpose of the campaign is to cement those hero products’ international appeal. “Through the brand’s latest initiative, Missha aims to strengthen its presence as a global beauty brand by promoting its long-established identity in the international market and further amplifying the excellence of its five bestselling ampoules,” the statement read.

Olsen is the latest in a string of talents fronting beauty campaigns. Earlier this month, Cartier announced Vanessa Kirby would star in its La Panthère campaign; and Dior Beauty tapped Jenna Ortega, Thuso Mbedu, Maya Hawke, Joseph Quinn, Fai Khadra, Liu Yu Xin and Oreselan for its latest Gris Dior campaign.

Story continues

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.