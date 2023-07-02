Exclusive: Michael Peña responds to Jack Ryan spin-off rumours

Prime Video

Jack Ryan star Michael Peña has responded to rumours of a spin-off to the show.

The actor will return as Domingo 'Ding' Chavez in the fourth and final season of the Prime Video series, with the streaming service reportedly developing a spin-off involving his character following the conclusion of the main show.

Peña, who has also starred in Ant-Man and Narcos, revealed exclusively to Digital Spy that he has no idea if the offshoot is still in development, but did offer an opinion on what he wanted to see if it does come to pass.

"I have no idea [if the spin-off is happening] to be honest with you. That's between Amazon and the Clancy estate. I think the fans want to see [it]," he said.

"I [personally] want to see more of Michael Kelly's character [Mike November]. That's what I want to see. You know, I'm such a big fan and working with the guy and John Krasinski was awesome too. But we'll see what the fans want."

Peña also revealed that he was nervous about taking on the role of such an important character in the series, mainly for fear of "messing it up".



"It's a great show and John is fantastic in it," he began. “" binged [the first season] in two days and I thoroughly enjoyed it. So to be honest with you, you just kind of don't want to mess it up. You don't want to mess up something that's like a successful train.

"So you study up as best as you can, and then you have to let it go. But sometimes that letting go can be a little bit difficult. That took about a couple of weeks. And then I felt like I was kind of in the rhythm of the show. And from what I've seen, it's good, I think people are gonna like it."

Jack Ryan seasons 1-4 are now streaming now exclusively on Prime Video.

