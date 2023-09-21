Exclusive: Meet Winnie-the-Pooh’s long-lost friend

Winnie-the-Pooh and Carmen

The Hundred Acre Wood, created by A A Milne and brought vividly to life by E H Shepard’s illustrations, has been in our collective imagination for almost 100 years. When I was asked to write an authorised sequel, Winnie-the-Pooh: Tales from the Forest, it was with some trepidation that I decided to invite a new friend into that special place.

Readers of Winnie-the-Pooh (1926) will remember that the sudden arrival of Kanga and Roo caused some upset in the Forest. In the second volume, The House at Pooh Corner (1928), the friends have similar worries when another, decidedly bouncy, new animal arrives: Tigger. Now, of course, we can’t imagine the Forest without them. Even Piglet, who couldn’t help finding Tigger’s bounces a little alarming, says in The House at Pooh Corner: “Tigger is all right, really.” To which Pooh replies: “Everybody is really. That’s what I think.” I couldn’t agree more.

A few years ago, my publisher, Farshore, came across an article deep in our archives. It was a 1966 interview in the Sunday Express with Daphne Milne, A A Milne’s wife and Christopher Robin’s mother. In it, she reminisced about Milne taking a small toy dog called Carmen with him when he served in the First World War. The young Milne was commissioned into the 4th Battalion of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment as a second lieutenant, and he served at the Somme as a signals officer. The mascot was intended to bring him luck. He did indeed survive the war, and he came home to have a son called Christopher Robin in 1920.

I immediately knew there was space in the Forest for a new female character, Kanga being the only one in the original stories. Carmen, in my mind, would be a very brave little dog: she had, after all, sat in Milne’s pocket at the front, and when he was hospitalised with trench fever. To mark her bravery, I had the idea of this dog longing to be a lion – which is why she doesn’t bark … she roars.

But if it was me who gave Carmen her roar, it’s Mark Burgess who has really brought out her energy and spirit. We don’t know what Milne’s mascot looked like, so Mark went away and experimented with different approaches for how she might look. Our Carmen began life in pencil and then, a few versions later, her colours appeared. And so, as her personality formed in my head, her features formed in Mark’s sketchbooks – and soon she was ready to join the others on the page.

In these new stories, as you’ll read below, the friends initially mistake Carmen for a fierce Bramblebeast. Anyone who, like me, has been blackberry picking this summer will know just how beastly those brambles can be. But the plump, juicy blackberries make it all worthwhile: once Carmen reveals herself, Pooh, Piglet, Carmen and friends get their fill.

After all those years, first in Milne’s pocket then forgotten, we feel Carmen has earned her right to enjoy the simple pleasures of the Forest, just like the very first people who bought the Winnie-the-Pooh stories a century ago, wanting to escape from memories of war. The Hundred Acre Wood was, and still is, a safe place, far away from adult life – a place where you never need to grow up. In the words of Milne: “But wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place on the top of the Forest, a little boy and his Bear will always be playing.” And, if you listen carefully, you might hear the roars of a little dog.

Summer was fading away and with it the grass in the Forest, which was now scorched dry and yellow. The days were still warm, but the sun was lower in the sky, as if it was saying: “I’ll be off soon. Enjoy me while you can.”

And on this particular day, that is exactly what Pooh and Piglet were doing; enjoying the last of the summer sun and talking dozily to each other about this and that, and that and this, and sometimes this and this. But it wasn’t long before their quiet chat was interrupted.

“Attention!” came a shout. And then again, louder this time, which was really quite impressive, because the first shout had been noisy enough to send a startled flock of wood pigeons crashing through the branches of a nearby tree.

“Attention! Double time!” shouted the voice again.

“I think that’s Rabbit,” sighed Piglet, sitting up reluctantly.

“I think so, too,” agreed Pooh, lazily. “He seems to be calling for us, but my ears are full of fluff, so perhaps I didn’t hear him,” he added.

“But you did,” replied Piglet. “You said he was calling.”

At that moment, Rabbit appeared in front of them and made sure they had heard him by shouting “Attention!” one last time. Then he told them about … the Bramblebeast!

It turned out that poor Rabbit had had a rather unfortunate morning. He had been busy doing Important Business when all at once a Bramblebeast had crept up on him. It had poked and prodded him. It had prickled and tickled him. And, worst of all, it had covered him in something sticky!

“Is that why your fur is rather purple, Rabbit?” asked Piglet, nervously. “I didn’t like to mention it, but I noticed you weren’t such a rabbity brown today, and I wondered.”

At this, Rabbit, who always prided himself on being neat and well turned out, blushed slightly, which added red to his problem, but then he swiftly took charge again.

“We should line up and Investigate. Pooh, you must go first on account of … erm … that is to say, because you’re the biggest. You can shield us from the Bramblebeast!”

Piglet was relieved to hear they would be shielded, but Pooh was less enthusiastic.

“And who will shield me?” he asked.

“Ah!” replied Rabbit, whose plans always worked best when he was the only one speaking. “Don’t worry about that,” he continued. “Secrecy will be our friend. It’s all about Knowing the Enemy.”

Pooh was pretty sure that the whole point was they didn’t Know the Enemy and he didn’t remember having met Secrecy either, but being a Bear of Very Little Brain, he thought it best not to ask too many questions, so off they marched.

They hadn’t gone very far before something shiny landed SPLAT! on the path in front of them. SPLAT! there was another one and SPLAT! another. SPLAT! the third, or perhaps it was the fourth, landed on Rabbit’s head. Pooh watched as it slowly worked its way down Rabbit’s face leaving a trail of purple, sticky juice.

But Pooh couldn’t watch it for long because suddenly dozens of the shiny things rained down on them like hailstones, and at the same time the nearby bushes shook their brambly arms at the friends and giggled as they did.

“Retreat!” shouted Rabbit. Pooh didn’t need telling twice. He ran away as fast as his short, stout legs would go. Piglet had already run for cover and was hiding his eyes with his trotters.

“Has it gone?” he asked Pooh, anxiously. “I can’t see it any more.”

“Uncover your eyes,” suggested Pooh, kindly. “That generally helps with seeing.”

“What did I tell you?” panted Rabbit. “It’s the fiercest Bramblebeast I’ve ever met.” And the others had to agree. “The question is,” added Rabbit, firmly. “What do we do about it?”

Luckily, at that very moment, they saw Christopher Robin walking through the trees towards them, carrying a basket and whistling happily.

“What happened to you?” he smiled, when he saw the three of them panting and looking not at all the same colour they had started out that morning.

As Pooh, Piglet and Rabbit tried their best to explain about the Bramblebeast, they heard a ROAR! and then giggling again. This time it was closer!

“Come out,” said Christopher Robin. His voice was both kind and firm – it was the sort of voice you had to listen to.

“ROAR!” growled a small voice in reply.

“Hello, Carmen!” said Christopher Robin, as it became clear that the voice belonged to a small, fluffy body.

“I’m a lion,” said the fluffy thing, who was definitely not a lion.

“This is Carmen,” explained Christopher Robin. “She’s …”

“A dog,” finished Rabbit, firmly. “Clearly, she’s a dog.”

“I’m a lion!” insisted Carmen. “And if I’m not allowed to be a lion, I’ll keep throwing Bramblebursts at you!”

“They’re not Bramblebursts,” laughed Christopher Robin. “They’re blackberries! And they’re not for throwing, they’re for eating. I’ve come to pick lots and lots of them.”

“Blackberries?” asked Pooh, and as he spoke he licked his lips. It was true. The shiny things were the sweetest, juiciest, most delicious berries that he had ever eaten. “Are there more?” he asked, hopefully.

“Heaps,” said Carmen. “Follow me!” And she led them towards the brambly branches that had been waving so wildly earlier.

And then the picking began.

“Do you like hums, Carmen?” asked Pooh. “I sometimes like to sing a little hum at times like these.”

“Only if I can be a lion and I can join in,” Carmen replied. As that seemed fair, Pooh let her, and it went something like this:

This is a hum about a time

(Will it rhyme?)

Well, I’m trying to

(Oh good, please do)

So, as I was saying, this hum is a

hum …

(This is really fun)

Yes, so this is all about a day

(Is it today?)

Well, perhaps, but it could be

any day really

(Is it my turn nearly?)

Your turn for what?

(Have you forgot?)

I think I have – this has got a bit

fuddled

The rhyme is now completely

muddled

I’m not at all sure what it was for

(Remember that I wanted to

roar?)

Ah yes, so this is a hum about

the time

We didn’t manage to make a

rhyme

But instead, we had a blackberry

war

And then ended the day with a …

(ROAR! ROAR! ROAR!)

By this time, Carmen had climbed on to a log to make her tremendous roars sound even more impressive. But then the strangest thing happened; as she let out one last “Rooaar!” it turned into more of a “Rooyaaawwn” – a yawn, that is – and without any warning, she flopped down onto her furry tummy and, with her paws dangling over the sides of the log, she fell fast asleep. The roar that became a yawn, was now a snore.

Christopher Robin, Pooh, Piglet and Rabbit looked at the little dog fast asleep on the log.

“I wonder where Carmen came from?” asked Pooh. “The usual place, I suppose.”

“I hope she’ll stay,” said Piglet. “She may not be as big as a lion, but she’s as wild as one and that can be fun to watch.”

Perhaps, like Carmen, you need to sleep now, so let out all those roars so you can snore, too.

An adapted extract from Winnie-the-Pooh: Tales from the Forest by Jane Riordan, illustrated by Mark Burgess, published by Farshore on Sept 28

