Exclusive: The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett promises "insane" names for series 2

From Digital Spy

Joel Dommett has teased what to expect from the next series of The Masked Singer.

The second series of the show recently wrapped up filming despite changing rules due to coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Joel explained the upcoming show "isn't really that much different".

"It's such a huge production, and the fact they've managed to get it done in such an insane amount of time," he said.

View photos Photo credit: ITV More

Related: The Masked Singer US contestant quits the show after unmasking himself

"The only thing different is there are perspex divides between the panel. Pretty much everything is the same, the costumes are still absolutely mad, the suits are still mad, the panel is still crazy.

"If anyone thought they can't step it up from the first series, they have. It feels huge. The names are insane, like really insane."

The programme was previously won by Queen Bee, who was unveiled as Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, and brought in a huge 8.4million.

"It feels like a really weirdly important show," Joel added. "The world needs something really silly and stupid, that you can watch with the whole family. It feels [like] there's a real excitement over Saturday night TV again."

View photos Photo credit: ITV More

Related: Joel Dommett promises Mo Gilligan will be "an amazing addition" to The Masked Singer

The former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here star also spoke about his ITV2 show Hey Tracey! which is also back for a second series.

"Second series are so amazing because you just know what the show is, it's so easy to record, you know what works and what doesn't, there are things that are just easier on the eye," he said.

"It was one of the first things back after lockdown and it was so great, such a familiar show.

"Everyone was just so happy to be out of lockdown so it was really mad just to be out of the house and you can just feel everyone being so happy. We were so excited. It was so good."

View photos Photo credit: BBC More