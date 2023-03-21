EXCLUSIVE: Mansur Gavriel Drops Partial Apple Leather Bag

Ten years later, Mansur Gavriel’s signature bucket bag is getting a reboot — in apple skins.

The new version was 18 months in development and is manufactured in Italy with partner Mable Industries using 26 percent apple leather, 18 percent cotton, 20 percent polyester and 38 percent polyurethane.

More from WWD

“As a brand we’re always researching new materials and experimenting in ways to better impact the environment. Nature is a big source of inspiration to the brand, and we know it’s essential to find better ways to protect it,” said cofounder Floriana Gavriel to WWD.

The Apple Leather Bucket Bag is available beginning Tuesday on MansurGavriel.com for $495 in four colorways to start including black, sun yellow, jade and dusty rose. As with the leather bags, this edition is waterproof, durable and high-saturation.

“By working with this material, every kilogram of apple used means we can reduce the use of CO2, making it a carbon-neutral material. The material is beautiful, with the same quality and feel of our classic bags. It’s waterproof, durable, and we love that we’re able to offer our customers more choice in this iconic shape,” said cofounder Rachel Mansur, to WWD.

Mansur Gavriel plans to introduce new shapes following spring 2023, innovating on its bio-based materials to contribute to a fashion industry with less of an impact on the environment. The brand also will continue to introduce its upcycled seasonal capsules, which incorporate excess trimmings.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.