Exclusive: Lukoil unit to remove crude oil stored at idled Come-by-Chance refinery - three sources

Laura Sanicola and Devika Krishna Kumar
(Reuters) - The trading unit of Russia's Lukoil is planning on removing crude oil it has stored at the idled Come-by-Chance refinery in Newfoundland, Canada, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The refinery, operated by North Atlantic Refinery Limited, has been idled since last year due to weak demand. Lukoil's Litasco is its primary crude supplier, and currently is storing between 2 and 3 million barrels of oil there that it plans on re-exporting to sell elsewhere, the sources said.

Lukoil was not immediately available for comment. NARL declined to comment when reached by Reuters.

