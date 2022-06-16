EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme Collaborates With Richard Orlinski

FLOWER POWER: Lancôme is going pop with its latest collaboration, tapping the French artist Richard Orlinski who has riffed on the house’s signature rose emblem for a limited-edition project due out in September.

Orlinski, the topselling contemporary French artist, has gleaned inspiration from pop culture and nature. He’s best known for his animal sculptures in eye-catching, lush colors.

Orlinski told WWD he was drawn to working with the Lancôme rose for numerous reasons.

“It is a rose rich in history and has been part of the heritage of this brand for 85 years,” he said. “It is a rose with many facets: It is feminine, complex, statuesque. I decided to reinvent it, to give it an extraordinary, unexpected and precious side, like a jewel.”

Orlinksi crafted 3D rose creations that come in a trio of different hues – white, yellow and pink gold. They will adorn various Lancôme product packaging.

“Lancôme is a brand that has a love for French craftsmanship and its know-how. We share this commitment that is close to my heart,” Orlinski said. “It is also my first collaboration with a beauty brand, and therefore a new challenge for me.

“I think beauty is an art form. Also, I don’t impose any limits on myself, and I like to be where I am unexpected,” he continued. “What also drives me is the democratization of art, making it accessible. And I am delighted to be associated with such a generous brand as Lancôme.

“As I often say, a collaboration is like a marriage, and I think this one is really successful – especially since Lancôme is a brand that generates a positive effect and wants to remove constraints, just like me,” explained Orlinski.

“I don’t impose any constraints on myself, and I feel free to be able to exhibit my works anywhere in the world and, in particular, in unusual places. I am a lover of art in all its forms.”

The artist was appointed Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters in France last year. He has 4.5 million fans on Instagram.

