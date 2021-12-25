Exclusive: Kyle Richards talks Real Housewives cameos in Christmas movie

Photo credit: Peacock - NBC Universal

Spoilers for The Housewives of The North Pole follow.

The Housewives of the North Pole star Kyle Richards has chatted about her new Christmas movie's hilarious Real Housewives cameos.

Halloween Kills star Richards isn't only an icon of the spooky season anymore, as her new Peacock and hayu original holiday movie casts her as the ultimate Christmas decorator opposite Breaking Bad's Betsy Brandt.

The comedy pits two long-time friends against one another in a festive decorating contest that gets so heated some familiar faces have to weigh in.

Fans of the Real Housewives get some meme-worthy commentary on the feud from familiar faces — Sonja Morgan from RHONY, Cynthia Bailey from RHOA, Karen Huger from RHOP and Lisa Barlow from RHOSLC.

Chatting about these cameos with Digital Spy, Kyle admitted she wasn't originally sure about them being included in the movie.

"It's so funny because when they were thinking about that, I was a little bit like, well, I don't know," she admitted. "This is not part of the [Real Housewives] franchise and it could be confusing, but then I knew that the Housewives fans would actually love [seeing them].

"We talked about, who would be a good person [to do it]? We were filming in Utah, so Lisa Barlow coming in there, I'm like, that's where she lives! I actually never got to shoot with them. We were doing night shoots and coming home at like three in the morning, so I think they did some early morning shoots.

"I was disappointed I didn't even get to say 'hi' to them on the set, so when they popped up in the movie when I first saw it, I was like, 'Oh my god, that's right! They're in the movie!' It was really fun to see them, really, really fun."

If a sequel to The Housewives of the North Pole ever happens, Kyle is hopeful some of her Beverly Hills castmates will take part since a few of them are also actresses.

"They were going to have Lisa Rinna and last minute she wasn't able to do it, but I thought that would have been fun," she added.

When we suggested fitting Kyle's pal Dorit Kemsley in for The Housewives of the North Pole 2, the actress heartily agreed: "We've got to get Dorit to come in in her fashion, an elf outfit!"

We're manifesting this for the New Year…

The Housewives of the North Pole is currently streaming on Peacock in the US and hayu in the UK.

