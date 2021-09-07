EXCLUSIVE: Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer Will Host a Livestream of the 2021 Met Gala on Vogue Platforms

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue are bringing fashion's biggest night to your living room.

On Tuesday, the outlet will broadcast a livestream of the 2021 Met Gala, which will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Sept. 13 at 5:30pm ET, Vogue told PEOPLE exclusively.

Hosted by actress and recording artist Keke Palmer and comedian, writer and director Ilana Glazer, the livestream will provide "unprecedented access" to the notoriously exclusive event.

During the livestream, Palmer and Glazer will interview A-list celebrities, designers and other high-profile guests on the Met Gala's iconic red carpet as the arrive. It will be broadcast live on vogue.com and across all Vogue platforms.

Gen Z superstars Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman are hosting the biggest night in fashion, Vogue confirmed in May. Honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Last month, PEOPLE reported that the annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement.

"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE in August. "We will update these guidelines as needed."

The theme for the star-studded event this year — after a canceled 2020 Met Gala and a postponed May date — is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed in April that the annual fashion fête will be back — in two parts.

The museum's next exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the release states.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022 and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.

To kick off the part one opening, "a more intimate" Met Gala is set to take place on the second Monday in September, it was announced in April. The part two event will adhere to the First Monday in May timing, set to take place on May 2, 2022.