EXCLUSIVE: Karl Lagerfeld Launches Underwear

PARIS — Add Karl Lagerfeld to the list of brands entering the thriving underwear and loungewear markets.

The brand will launch its underwear collection for men and women on Nov. 13 exclusively on Karl.com and German e-commerce platform Zalando. The line will be available at Karl Lagerfeld stores beginning in January.

Sales of intimate apparel have risen sharply in the wake of this year’s coronavirus lockdowns, as consumers hop on the trend for comfort dressing. All the Karl Lagerfeld styles are made from premium cottons and luxurious blends, the company said.

“As our brand continues to innovate its dynamic collections, we are excited to launch this high-potential category,” said Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld. “With underwear, we can further share Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic aesthetic in a fresh new way — and connect with new customers.”

The women’s collections span from sporty to elegant. A Karl Lagerfeld logo elastic band appears on underwear, bras, sweatpants and a singlet with an ath-leisure feel. Casual homewear styles include mix-and-match sets with pants, shorts, long-sleeved shirts and camisoles, plus a robe.

On the more sophisticated end, lacy black styles include bras, bralettes, a body, a singlet and underwear.

The men’s line features boxers, boxer briefs and trunks in a mix of white, black and grey — also with logo elastic waistbands. These are complemented by pajamas, T-shirts, sweatpants and robes.

“No matter the day or the occasion, every outfit begins with undergarments,” said Hun Kim, design director of Karl Lagerfeld. “Whether kept hidden beneath or worn as a visible element in an ensemble, these pieces have the ability to pull together an entire look.”

The loungewear collection, which launched on Oct. 19, includes cashmere blend items for women such as a sweater, a hoodie, a tunic, wide-legged pants and a wrap cardigan. The men’s line offers logo-heavy sweatshirts, sweatpants and sweat shorts.

Spanish fast-fashion retailer Zara launched its first intimates apparel collection last month, reflecting a shift in purchases from ready-to-wear toward intimates and comfy loungewear as many people continue to work from home and a second round of lockdowns comes into effect in Europe.

