Exclusive: Jordan Cox to be named in England squad after impressive form in The Hundred

Jordan Cox nets for the Oval Invincibles - GETTY IMAGES

Jordan Cox is set to be the first player picked by England off form in the Hundred and will be included in the squad for the tour of Pakistan which is named on Friday.

Cox enjoyed a fine campaign in the Hundred for the Oval Invincibles, impressing with his adaptability in the middle order. The 21-year-old Kent batsman announced himself by scoring an undefeated 58 as his county won last year’s T20 Blast final. In his maiden season in the Hundred he scored 191 runs at an average of 38.2.

Cox will not be named in England’s T20 World Cup squad, which is also announced on Friday. The squad for the World Cup comprises 15 players, and three travelling reserves, but England will take 19 players to Pakistan for the seven-match T20 series this month.

With the workload of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow being managed, and Jos Buttler not fit for the start of the series - vice-captain Moeen Ali will step-up as skipper in his place - England will also use the series to assess fringe players like Cox. As Telegraph Sport first revealed, Jason Roy is set to be omitted from both England squads.

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson is also set to be omitted from both squads, after a summer which saw him make his Test debut - as a concussion substitute for Jack Leach in the opening Test against New Zealand - but has seen him be less effective than in previous years in white-ball cricket. In his only two T20 matches for England this summer, Parkinson conceded 65 from six overs against India, taking one wicket.

Parkinson is in line to be replaced by Liam Dawson, the Hampshire left-arm spinner who is also a dangerous batsman. Dawson will be in the full squad to tour Pakistan but might end up as one of England’s three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup squad.

England are hopeful that Mark Wood will be fit for the T20 World Cup, but his return is being carefully managed.