Exclusive: Joe Biden and Democrats unveil details of DNC convention including nightly themes, ways to watch

WASHINGTON – With guests and segments streamed in from across the country, Democrats and their presumptive nominee Joe Biden plan to use four nights of videos and speakers at the party's convention to highlight stories of everyday Americans struggling during a global pandemic and economic upheaval.

In doing so, they will cast blame on President Donald Trump for simultaneous crises and argue that Biden, the former vice president, is the person America needs to lead the nation out of chaos.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee have chosen "Uniting America," according to convention planners, as the primary theme for the four-day day Democratic National Convention, originally planned for Milwaukee but now conducted by video from satellite locations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme for the DNC's unprecedented virtual convention is meant to show a sharp contrast to Trump, who Democrats say has divided the nation amid one of the nation's most trying periods.

The convention, set for Aug. 17 to 20, is expected to air live nightly on cable news from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, with the second hour expanding to networks. The Biden campaign will also stream the convention live on 15 platforms including the party's convention web site, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon Prime.

The party's regular business, including caucus meetings and adopting a platform, will take place virtually during the day.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, June 30, 2020.

Heavy focus on video-storytelling

Each night will have a different sub-theme with messaging tailored toward each: Monday is "We the People." Tuesday is "Leadership Matters." Wednesday is "A More Perfect Union." And Thursday is "America's Promise."

Biden will deliver his acceptance speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday night, but officials would not disclose the location. It won't be from his basement or house, however. Planners did not rule out Biden appearing other nights as well.

Biden's vice president selection – a woman expected to be named next week – will address the convention on Wednesday night, convention planners confirmed.

Creative elements include a mix of live and pre-recorded segments, video-storytelling, as well as digital components and a focus on Americans across the county, not just a slate of elected officials. Organizers likened the programming to four two-hour "TV shows" each night that will include different hosts "to keep the program moving" and segue to different videos and guests.

"You're not going to see that many people speaking behind podiums," Stephanie Cutter, program executive for the 2020 convention, told USA TODAY. "You'll see people in their living rooms, on factory floors, in schools, on town squares. We're lifting up the stories of everyday Americans as they struggle with the Trump economy, as they struggle with how we get out of this pandemic."

For months, the DNC has worked to build a convention format that, because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, will not include the usual in-person pageantry of a packed arena.

On the Republican side, Trump last month pulled out of Jacksonville, Florida, where Trump planned to give his acceptance speech and celebrate the convention.

The president has not said where he will accept the party's nomination instead but party business for the Republican National Convention, set for Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, a week after Democrats meet, will remain in Charlotte, N.C., the original site of the RNC Convention.

