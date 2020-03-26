Exclusive: Japan's GPIF to allow investing up to 31% in foreign bonds, sources say

By Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, will allow investing up to 31% in foreign bonds by widening permissible range of deviation from the allocation target, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The GPIF will raise its foreign bond allocation target to 25% from 15% in its new portfolio which the fund is due to disclose later this month, Reuters previously reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The range of deviation in foreign bonds will be extended to 6% from the current 4%, said the government sources, who declined to be identified because the plan has not been made public. That will boost the upper limit of investment in foreign bonds to 31% from 19%.

A spokeswoman for GPIF, which managed 169 trillion yen (1.29 trillion pounds) as of end-December, declined to comment.

While raising the foreign bonds allocation target, the fund will cut its domestic bond allocation target to 25% from 35%, the sources said.

The changes will mean that without deviations, the fund's portfolio will be evenly split at 25% each across domestic and foreign stocks and domestic and foreign bonds.

In the current portfolio, the allocation targets are 25% each for domestic and foreign stocks, 35% for domestic bonds, and 15% for foreign bonds.





(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)