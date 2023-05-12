Exclusive: Impact's Trinity reveals surprising career ambition outside of wrestling

Impact Wrestling

Trinity made a return to the ring earlier this month, making her debut for Impact Wrestling after 14 years with WWE.

Her Impact debut marked Trinity's first TV appearance since she left WWE a year ago. During her time away from wrestling, she was seen making many red carpet appearances alongside her friend Mercedes Moné.

But while Moné has branched out from wrestling by starring in The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves, Trinity has a very different ambition.

Impact Wrestling

Related: CM Punk makes surprise appearance at Impact Wrestling show

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Trinity said if she had to choose a career outside of wrestling she would like to be on Broadway.

"That was my dream before I became a wrestler and I would love to accomplish that at some point in my life," she said.

"I'm exploring all of that and I'm taking classes and when I can. That's the other amazing thing about Impact as well, it allows me to do that and explore other things and other projects while I can still continue to wrestle. I can get the best of both worlds."

After her time with WWE, Trinity is used to performing live multiple times a week and she believes that experience would help her on the stage.

Impact Wrestling

Related: Nikki and Brie Bella announce name change after leaving WWE

"[Broadway] is a different kind of gruelling," Trinity said. "Wrestling is very physical but man, they put on two shows a day and just the rehearsal schedule and their voices, it's tough.

"It's not easy what they do but I think I'll be okay. I think I can deal with anything out there after wrestling for 14 years."



When asked what her dream role on Broadway would be, Trinity said: "Chicago. I would like to be one of the Cell Block Tango girls.

"I really like the high dance shows, like Moulin Rouge," she added. "I go up there and see as many of them as I can just to stay inspired."

You can watch Impact Wrestling in the UK on Dazn and with Impact Plus. Subscribe to Impact on YouTube and become an Impact Insider for exclusive content.





You Might Also Like