EXCLUSIVE: Hum Nutrition to Launch at Target

Hum Nutrition is heading to Target.

The supplement brand will now be available in all Target doors with four of its bestselling products, including Flatter Me, $26, a digestive enzyme that breaks down food and controls bloating; Daily Cleanse, $26, a detoxing formula that promotes clear skin; Private Party, $26, a vaginal probiotic, and Hormone Balance, $26, an herb-based capsule that eases symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. Hum Nutrition will be shelved in Target’s Beauty Natural aisle.

While the brand had previously been available in retail, Target is a major step, according to the team as they focus on expansion and nationwide accessibility.

“When we looked at our data, we realized that the Hum [Nutrition] direct-to-consumer consumer and the Target consumer had a big overlap and we thought, ‘Why not make it easy for that consumer to purchase in-store,’” said cofounder and chief executive officer Walter Faulstroh.

He added: “If you look at the market, Target is one of the key retailers within the supplement space…It really allows us to service the consumer nationwide.”

As the brand is heavily focused on women’s health, 95 percent of consumers are female. With this, Faulstroh expects the Target launch to allow for a deeper relationship with existing customers and an opportunity to acquire new ones.

As the supplement market continues to become more saturated, Hum Nutrition is doubling down on key differentiators, including its third-party clinical tests — a detail clearly marked on the packaging — and education. According to Faulstroh, the brand has seen success with short-form, educational content, such as TikTok videos showcasing how the Flatter Me supplement breaks down food over time.

“Making it really easy for the consumer to dissect what the product does, having high-level yet compelling education pieces around each product, this is the strategy,” Faulstroh said.

Furthermore, Hum Nutrition’s formulas are benefit-driven, rather than single-letter vitamins, which is a tactic that has proven successful in the supplement space for many brands. In an effort to further streamline the experience for consumers, Hum Nutrition will start with only capsules in-store, though the brand has an array of gummy supplements, which will be available on Target.com.

When asked about future exclusive products with Target, Faulstroh said, “The launch right now is all about our bestsellers, and then we’ll see what the future brings.”

Hum Nutrition will be available on Target.com with a broader selection starting Tuesday and the four bestsellers will launch in stores on Jan. 8. The brand declined to share specific sales projections but expects this expansion to double retail sales next year.