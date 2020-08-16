Exclusive: Home and Away star Penny McNamee discusses Tori and Jasmine's future

From Digital Spy

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away star Penny McNamee has hinted that Tori Morgan would be prepared to eventually drop her legal move against Jasmine Delaney.

Next week's episodes on Channel 5 see Tori apply for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), which forces Jasmine to stay away from baby Grace for the foreseeable future.

Recent episodes of Home and Away have seen Jasmine develop an obsession with her stepdaughter, seeing the little one as her last remaining link to her late fiancé Robbo Shaw.

Speaking to Digital Spy about the upcoming scenes for UK viewers, Penny explained: "Tori is deeply concerned about Jasmine's obsession with Grace, but she didn't want to get the police involved. She saw Colby as a safe person to speak to. He can offer Tori professional advice, but he also cares deeply for Jasmine.

"However, when Tori discovered that Jasmine has begun posing as Grace's mother on an online forum, Tori really realised the extent of what a terrible head space Jasmine is in.

"After Robbo's death and then suffering a phantom pregnancy, Jasmine is not coping. Tori feels so sad for Jasmine, but equally she needs to protect herself and Grace from Jasmine's erratic behaviour.

"Tori ultimately is forced to take out an AVO against Jasmine, which is heartbreaking. But ultimately she knows it is for the best, and she hopes it will help Jasmine realise that she needs help."

Next week on Channel 5, Jasmine decides to flee from Summer Bay and goes to stay with Robbo's parents on the Shaw family farm for a while.

This decision disappoints Tori, who'd hoped that Jasmine would stick around in the Bay and focus on making positive changes in her life.

Penny continued: "When Tori hears that Jasmine plans to leave the Bay, she blames herself. She goes on a mission to try and convince her to stay. She knows Jasmine needs help and she wants to be there for her.

"When Tori is forced to exile Jasmine from her and Grace's life, it honestly breaks her heart. She desperately wants to help Jasmine through this time, but she knows she can't be the one to do it.