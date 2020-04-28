Exclusive: Hollyoaks' Scott Drinkwell gives a false alibi when questioned by the police

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks fans will see Scott Drinkwell lie for Mitchell Deveraux tonight (April 28) while being quizzed by the police, Digital Spy can reveal.

Scott (Ross Adams) is furious to find himself at the centre of a serious investigation, as Mitchell remains under suspicion of attacking his father Felix Westwood.

Tuesday's E4 first look episode sees Mitchell (Imran Adams) in big trouble after his sister Celeste Faroe took steps to frame him for Felix's assault.

Viewers know that Toby was the true culprit behind the incident, but Celeste has seized the opportunity to shift the blame elsewhere.

When Mitchell is questioned by the police, he rightly protests his innocence but fears that things aren't looking good.

Verity Hutchinson is on hand to act as Mitchell's lawyer and tries to protect him as best she can.

Later, Scott arrives at the station and Digital Spy can exclusively reveal that he lies to the police by claiming that Mitchell was with him all night, so couldn't have attacked Felix.

Although Scott is protecting Mitchell, he secretly doubts his boyfriend's innocence and is unhappy to have been put in this position.

With a rift about to develop between the couple, could this be one Deveraux drama too many for Scott?

Hollyoaks airs these scenes tonight (April 28) at 7pm on E4 and on Monday (May 4) at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

