Exclusive: Hollyoaks' Nikki Sanderson explains Maxine's sad story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson has explained Maxine Minniver's heartbreaking new struggle.

Maxine was left with a devastating facial injury following her final showdown with villain Eric Foster back in May.

Upcoming scenes will see Maxine's loved ones grow concerned about her behaviour as she continues to feel insecure about her appearance.

Lime Pictures

Despite ongoing support from her friends and family, Maxine eventually books an appointment at an aesthetic clinic with a view to having facial surgery.

Speaking to Digital Spy at an exclusive Inside Soap Awards photoshoot, Nikki – who plays Maxine said: "With everything that she has been through over the years, Maxine has always tried to keep a positive outlook on things. She has always tried to execute strength to everybody.

"I think, though, with everything that's happened with Eric and the injury, and the fact it's on her face and in front of people, it has massively affected her self-confidence.

"For so long, she has been seen to have strength and now she worries she is being seen as a victim. She really doesn't want that, and it's going to affect her self-confidence."

Lime Pictures

Reflecting on the show's award-winning episode – 'The Long Walk Home – last year, which saw Maxine take centre stage, Nikki added: "It was just amazing. Everyone put in such time, effort and work into it to make it the incredible episode it was.

"I was really, really grateful that I could be even the smallest part of that."

Nikki is up for the Best Actress prize at the Inside Soap Awards and you can watch our full behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot at the top of the page.

To see the full exclusive pictures and interviews with the Hollyoaks cast, pick up the latest copy of Inside Soap magazine, on sale now.

To cast your vote in the 2023 Inside Soap Awards, visit www.insidesoap.co.uk.

