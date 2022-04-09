Exclusive: Hollyoaks hires luxury villa for big Luke and Cindy scenes

Hollyoaks' cast and crew have been busy filming at a luxury villa as part of the show's upcoming holiday episodes.

Last week, it was revealed that the programme would be shooting some special scenes in Mallorca as part of Luke Morgan and Cindy Cunningham's emotional storyline.

In June, fans of the Channel 4 soap will see Luke and Cindy travel to the Balearic Island for a joint stag and hen party.

The couple will be joined by Tony Hutchinson, Darren Osborne, Ollie Morgan, Zara Morgan, Yazz Cunningham and Tom Cunningham for the celebrations.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures
Photo credit: Lime Pictures

As Digital Spy exclusively revealed this week, former EastEnders star Matt Lapinskas has also been cast as part of the storyline.

Digital Spy travelled to Mallorca with the Hollyoaks team this week to watch filming, interview the cast and get the gossip from behind the scenes.

As part of the trip, we visited the lavish property where the fan favourite characters will be staying during their holiday.

The multi-storey villa boasts luxurious bedrooms and living spaces, alongside an outdoor pool and stunning views of the sea.

Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy

The property even has access to a cave, which will feature as part of the storyline.

Hollyoaks producer Kieron O'Sullivan – part of executive producer Lucy Allan's team working on location in Mallorca – spoke to Digital Spy about choosing the stunning location.

He told us: "We're working with a company called Palma Pictures, so we gave them a rundown of the scripts and storylines so they knew what we were working towards.

"They came to myself, Lucy Allan and the director with lots of options, so we all sat together and narrowed it down.

Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy

"When we came for the first recce, we only had a day and a half to choose a location, so we drove around the entire island and picked the best ones. In all honesty, on the first day, we found the villa and it was amazing.

"We needed a cave for the storyline and it just so happened that this villa had a cave in the garden. So we said: 'Great! We'll stay here for two days and add even more scenes into the villa'.

"Because it's such a tight schedule, we've really managed to negotiate with where we are and we're getting the best out of it.

"Everywhere we're filming is so scenic and it's going to make these episodes look really special."

Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy
Photo credit: Digital Spy

Luke was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in December 2019 and his condition has been deteriorating in recent months.

The show recently aired a heartbreaking flashforward scene confirming that Luke's funeral will take place in July.

Stick with Digital Spy in the coming days and weeks for more gossip and interviews about the Mallorca episodes.

Hollyoaks now streams first on All 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

