Exclusive: Hollyoaks' Eva O'Hara hints at Verity discovering Eric truth

Daniel Kilkelly
·2 min read

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara has hinted that her character Verity Hutchinson could discover the shocking truth about her brother Eric.

Eric is currently at the centre of the Channel 4 soap's biggest ongoing storyline, exploring the topical issue of radical misogyny.

Viewers have seen Eric trying to radicalise some of the younger characters in the village over the past few months. He initially made a failed attempt with Charlie Dean, before moving on to Mason Chen-Williams.

More recently, Eric targeted Maxine Minniver with sinister and abusive behaviour, and spiked Lizzie Chen-Williams's drink while she was out with friends at The Loveboat.

Although some people in the village have started to distrust Eric, Verity is reluctant to believe that her brother could be a villain.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards 2022 this week, Eva explained: "There's so much coming up for Verity. She's had a really physically active year, which I've really enjoyed!

"It's just getting more and more mega. We've got a very female-led episode coming out, which is called the Long Walk Home episode.

goldie mcqueen and verity hutchinson in hollyoaks
Lime Pictures

"A lot of the women in the show experience a night out and what can unfortunately happen at the hands of men on nights out. That's really on my mind at the moment."

She continued: "There's also a ton coming up for Verity with her brother Eric. She's exposed to certain truths that she can't shy away from anymore.

"I think with that misogyny throughline, it really challenges Verity's own hang-ups about how she tackles these ideas and how she confronts the misogyny that's out there. It's challenging for me as well and it makes me think how I'd react to certain situations."

eric foster in hollyoaks
Lime Pictures

Eva went on to explain why Verity has been supporting Eric so far.

She said: "It's that whole 'you can't choose your family' type of thing. There's that really inherent need to support the ones you've grown up with and you share blood with, but it's a tricky one.

"I think it's really been pushed now – and there's certain things coming up that Verity can't shy away from."

Hollyoaks streams first on All 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

