Exclusive: Hollyoaks' Ashley Taylor Dawson 'in the dark' over flashforward episode

Hollyoaks star Ashley Taylor Dawson has revealed to Digital Spy that there are new challenges to the New Year's Eve flashforward episode.

The soap has already aired scenes flashing forward to this New Year's Eve, including one character ending up dead before the clock strikes to ring in 2021.

But, following the recent COVID-19 work stoppage, Ashley Taylor Dawson has admitted he doesn't actually know much about what writers have planned for the big reveal.

"It all feels like so long since we got told about what we were doing," the Darren actor told us. "With everything that's happened since, they are now having to deal with all the storylines and how to get past the time with everything we've done already.

"That is what they are tackling at the moment. I have my assumptions on the body bag but we haven't been told and I think it's more fun for everyone that way. That's the thing about that bag, it can be anyone you want. Luckily I am in the flashforward episode. I joked to the producer, 'You've messed up there as now you can't kill me!'"

With Channel 4 announcing this week that Hollyoaks is resuming production, Dawson expressed his excitement to reunite with his castmates.

"It will be great," he said. "We have all been through this unbelievable time and it's just about getting back to work now and continuing Darren's journey.

"I am interested to see what that is. It will be nice to get back and see everyone and continue our lives really."

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming.

