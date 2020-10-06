EXCLUSIVE: Grazia Magazine to Unveil U.S. Edition

MILAN — Grazia is making its foray into the U.S.

The glossy title’s publisher, Gruppo Mondadori, has signed a licensing agreement with New York-based Pantheon Media Group LLC for the debut of a local edition of the magazine through what the two companies billed as an “innovative business model.” This combines a digital platform and web site, rolling out Oct. 6, with video and social media content.

A U.S. print edition is to bow in September 2021, the two companies said in a joint statement.

“The birth of the U.S. [edition] of Grazia represents a significant milestone with which for the first time an Italian fashion magazine makes its debut on the American market with a formula that answers the needs of today’s readers, users and companies,” noted Ernesto Mauri, chief executive officer of Gruppo Mondadori.

“In such a historical moment, it proves the strength of a brand that’s always been ahead of the times and that has become an international icon thanks to its authoritative content and unparalleled identity,” he added.

“The launch of Grazia U.S. is an event significantly transforming the fashion and beauty worlds in the U.S. with a new media model,” offered Dylan Howard, ceo of Pantheon Media Group LLC and publisher of Grazia USA.

“The U.S. edition of Grazia aims to become the most influential fashion guidebook thanks to a visually impactful storytelling and inspiring content for its readers,” he said.

Marking the official debut of the dedicated web site, Grazia USA will be among the magazine’s international editions to feature Kim Kardashian West. The media personality and entrepreneur will appear on this week’s covers of 12 international titles including Grazia Italy, U.K., Middle East, India, Germany and Mexico, among others.

The magazine is currently available in 23 countries through 20 editions.

According to figures provided by Gruppo Mondadori, the title has a monthly readership of 15 million people, 35 million unique users and a combined social media following of 20 million fans.

