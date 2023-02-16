Exclusive-Germany to ease legal conditions for Rosneft's exit from Schwedt refinery

Markus Wacket
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows natural gas pipeline and Rosneft logo

By Markus Wacket

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to adjust its Energy Security Act to allow a quick sale of Russian energy group Rosneft's stake in the Schwedt refinery without the need for prior nationalisation, a draft law showed.

Under the planned adjustment to the law, the condition of prior nationalisation of assets put under government trusteeship could be withdrawn if the sale of the assets is needed to ensure that Germany's energy sector remains functional, the draft law, seen by Reuters on Thursday, showed.

Germany took control of the Schwedt refinery, which was majority owned by Rosneft, and put Rosneft Deutschland under a trusteeship of the German industry regulator but Rosneft still holds 54.17% of the refinery.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Latest Stories

  • Lumber falls 24% in 9-day losing streak, but analysts see a bottom forming for the key building commodity

    "If the homebuilders' January momentum proves sustainable... many lumber suppliers could be caught flat-footed," Raymond James said.

  • Europe is now stuck with a huge stockpile of natural gas after hoarding it last year for a brutal winter that never came

    European countries have hoarded so much natural gas at higher prices earlier that it's now stuck with stockpiles that have depreciated in value.

  • Ontario Cannabis Store reducing price margins to help pot businesses compete

    TORONTO — The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will be reducing its price margins in a bid to help pot retailers compete with the illicit market. The provincial pot distributor announced the margin change Thursday, saying it will be implemented in September. The OCS estimates the move will put $35 million back in the hands of licensed pot companies this fiscal year and $60 million in the 2024 fiscal year. The OCS expects these amounts to compound annually in the years thereafter as the legal canna

  • UPDATE 2-Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

    The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the country's top chip industry trade group, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. The restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide," the association said in a statement.

  • Israel exports oil for the first time ever after diplomatic breakthrough with Lebanon

    Israel's oil export was sold to commodities giant Vitol through a multi-cargo agreement.

  • The US is about to sell another 26M barrels of oil reserves — depleting the 'oil piggy bank' even further. But here's President Biden's 3-part plan to replenish it

    The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.

  • Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

    The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the country's top chip industry trade group, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. The restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide," the association said in a statement.

  • Guyana’s Oil Potential Could Be Even Greater Than Anticipated

    Guyana’s oil output could exceed predicted volumes in less than a decade because Exxon is accelerating development of the Stabroek Block due to its tremendous earning potential

  • Oil prices slide as the US says it will sell millions more barrels of oil from its strategic reserve into the global market

    WTI oil prices fell below $80 a barrel. The US plans to sell sweet crude from two storage sites starting in April.

  • McDonald's puts up prices on five menu items

    The fast food chain says rising food and energy costs mean its prices are going up.

  • Italy's Enel expects to sell Romania business before end-June, its CEO says

    A sale of Enel's Romanian assets is moving "in the right direction" and it expects a deal before the end of June, the chief executive of the Italian power utility said on Tuesday. The sale of the business in Romania is part of Enel's strategy to reduce net debt to 51-52 billion euros ($55 billion to $56 billion) at the end of this year from a peak of nearly 70 billion euros reached at the end of September. "We have a process that is not finished, but it's going in the right direction, and we have selected a preferred bidder (for Romania assets)," Enel's Chief Executive Francesco Starace told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference.

  • Why cold and flu medications are so hard to find right now

    CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association Justin Bates explains that the shortage of cold and flu medications is due to a number of factors, including the shortage of children's medication, which made people buy more adult medication.

  • Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

    Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market. China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

  • Mexico's top diplomat says met with Tesla brass, 'good news' imminent

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions. Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.

  • Amazon says it is in talks with regulators on Roomba vacuum maker deal

    (Reuters) -Amazon said on Wednesday it is in talks with regulators on its $1.7 billion bid for iRobot Corp, maker of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba, with the takeover likely to draw tough scrutiny due to regulatory concerns about deals by Big Tech. The Financial Times reported earlier that the European Union is set to investigate the purchase that Amazon announced last August, adding that regulators have sent the e-commerce giant a series of detailed questions over the proposed transaction. "We're working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger," an Amazon spokesperson said.

  • Coca-Cola has a 'right' to compete in the alcohol industry, CFO says

    Coca-Cola shares more on its plans to attack the booze industry.

  • Ford fights $8 billion cost deficit, aims to secure 8% EV margins

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co has identified measures to secure 8% margins on its next-generation electric vehicles due at mid-decade, but could take years to close an overall cost disadvantage of up to $8 billion against competitors, executives said on Wednesday. Ford can save up to $2.5 billion this year through better management of production schedules and a drop in commodity prices, the company's chief financial officer, John Lawler, said at an auto conference. The automaker posted dismal quarterly results earlier this month and blamed chip shortages, supply chain disruptions and production "instabilities" for adding to its costs.

  • Abu Dhabi Starts $2B Initiative to Back Web3 Startups

    The Hub71 + Digital Assets ecosystem will also back companies focusing on blockchain technologies.

  • Consumers hunting for better savings rates boosts sales for Moneysupermarket

    The comparison site said its money division, which compares current and savings accounts, credit cards, and loans, jumped by 37% in 2022.

  • FlixBus, Greyhound owner reports record revenue, forecasts 20% growth in 2023

    Greyhound-owner Flix, which operates bus and train services in over 40 countries, on Wednesday reported its most successful year yet in 2022 with revenue of 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) and forecasted revenue growth of over 20% in 2023. The company, which owns European intercity bus service FlixBus and also bought U.S. household name Greyhound in late 2021, is planning further expansion of its networks in Europe, North America and Turkey, and is adding Chile to its network in South America, it said. It has already expanded its network in Europe to include Portugal, the United Kingdom and Baltic states.