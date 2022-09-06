Exclusive-Gazprom says Nord Stream 1 resumption depends on Siemens Energy

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russian natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 will not resume shipments until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.

“You should ask Siemens. They have to repair equipment first,” he said on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok, when asked about when the pipeline could start pumping gas again.

Gazprom on Friday said it detected an engine oil leak at the only turbine still working at the Portovaya compressor station for the Nord Stream 1 system and would shut off supply until it was repaired.

Siemens Energy said on Saturday that it had not been commissioned to carry out the repair work, and that the leak reported by Gazprom would not usually affect the operation of a turbine and could be sealed on site.

It also said other turbines were available for use at the affected compressor station.

