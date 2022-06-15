Take an Exclusive First Look at the England Women’s Squad for Euro 2022

This year's England team competing in the upcoming Women's Euro 2022 tournament has been unveiled. The team was announced through a star-studded campaign featuring singer Joy Crookes, former England internationals David Beckham and Alex Scott, alongside Olympic medallist Sky Brown and Amelia Dimoldenberg, Munya Chawawa and Elz The Witch.

Titled "Our England," the campaign aims to promote community and to create a sense of unity ahead of the Euro football tournament which kicks off next month. "Today’s squad announcement is a big moment towards what we hope will be a memorable summer," says England's Head Coach Sarina Wiegman in a press release. "The women’s game has been on a remarkable journey and the Euros are a chance for everyone to come together again. We’re so grateful to those who came before, the next generation and famous faces who have given their time support this announcement and I thank the fans up and down the country for their support so far. The 23 players selected today and my support team will do our upmost to make England proud.”

"It was an absolute honor to be part of this announcement and to be given the opportunity to stand alongside these 23 incredible women as they get ready for the EUROs this summer," Crookes adds. The announcement comes shortly after Nike unveiled this year's kits that the England women's team are set to bring home the gold in.

Check out the behind-the-scenes shots shared exclusively with Hypebae above and the campaign film in full below.