Exclusive: FA inclusion chair consulted over Wembley arch tribute boycotted Israel tournament

The Wembley arch will not be lit up tonight - Tom Dulat/The FA Collection

The head of a Football Association group consulted about whether to light the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israel flag boycotted a football tournament held there, it can be revealed.

Deji Davies, the chairman of the FA’s Inclusion Advisory Board (IAB), posted on what was then Twitter in 2013 that the European Under-21 Championship “shouldn’t be being held in Israel at all”.

Davies, who is also a director of Premier League football club Brentford, wrote: “Boycotting European U21 tournament. Shouldn’t be being held in Israel at all. Certainly won’t be watching #FreePalestine.”

The post was deleted after Telegraph Sport approached Davies and the FA for comment.

Deji Davies' tweet from 2013 - Twitter

The IAB was among the bodies consulted by the FA before it took its decision not to light the Wembley arch in the colours of Israel’s flag either before or during Friday’s night’s match between England and Australia.

Brentford have also been approached for comment about a post Telegraph Sport has been told Davies deleted because he did not want to cause offence following the terrorist attacks in Israel.

The IAB does not currently include any Jewish or Muslim members but the FA did consult more widely before reaching its decision on the arch, including with Lord John Mann, who has advised the Government on antisemitism.

More to follow...