Exclusive: England footballers put security guards on 24-hour alert after Raheem Sterling burglary

Matt Law
·5 min read
Raheem Sterling and team-mates - England footballers put security guards on 24-hour alert after Raheem Sterling burglary
Raheem Sterling and team-mates - England footballers put security guards on 24-hour alert after Raheem Sterling burglary

Worried England World Cup stars have put security guards on 24-hour red alert following the robbery on Raheem Sterling’s home that has heightened fears they are the target of organised gangs.

Sterling, who was described by sources as being “shaken”, returned to England on Sunday night with his participation in the World Cup in jeopardy after his Surrey home was burgled with police confirming they are investigating a theft of “a number of items including jewellery and watches.”

A second police statement confirmed Sterling’s family returned from watching him at the World Cup on Saturday to find his house had been burgled, with the date of the robbery unclear.

While police have said no threat of violence was made, it has not been made clear whether or not alleged intruders returned to the property following the burglary and were seen by members of Sterling’s family.

England’s comfortable victory over Senegal is all the more remarkable, given Telegraph Sport can reveal the incident resulted in shocked team-mates of Sterling increasing security at their homes and around their families.

Agents of players were instructed to put security teams on 24-hour patrols at homes, intercept attempted deliveries and monitor any unusual or suspicious activity.

Home security has become one of the biggest expenses for high-profile footballers over recent years, with estimates of those who compete in the Champions League and play for their national teams having to spend over £100,000 a year to try to keep their properties and families safe.

Security firms offer players different levels of protection from guards visiting their houses nightly, staying in their houses during every match in which the homeowner is involved and tailored security when players go out for dinner or away for football or holidays.

Some players also employ personal bodyguards for their loved ones while they are away at major tournaments, which pushes the security costs much higher, and invest in guard dogs that can cost as much as £40,000.

Police confirm Sterling burglary

Having initially confirmed the burglary on Sterling’s home, a second statement from Surrey Police said: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead. On Saturday, 3 December, the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

“They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning (Monday).

“At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence including any CCTV opportunities.”

The statement added: “Anyone with information should contact police directly if they have not already been spoken to. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Sterling is the latest high-profile footballer targeted and Telegraph Sport knows of at least four of his club and international team-mates who have been burgled over the past year or so.

For privacy and security reasons, Telegraph Sport has decided not to publish the identities of players who have been victims of incidents that have not already been reported on.

Players have become so concerned by the issue that they have installed high-security panic rooms inside their houses in case they and their families are at home if intruders break in. The rooms have a special panic button that raises every alarm in the home.

England players have reported incidents of being followed from their club training grounds over recent months, with cars tailed and players having to re-route and be directed to safe places by the in-house security teams at clubs.

The concerns and paranoia of players are such that builders and workmen are being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements to prevent them from telling friends or colleagues that they are working at the properties of footballers, while deliveries are redirected to friends or family for collection to keep addresses private.

Some players have even decided to move out of their homes and into more populated luxury apartment blocks, which they feel offers them a greater level of safety and makes it harder for intruders to try to break in unnoticed.

'One of the biggest issues for players'

One source told Telegraph Sport: “This is one of the biggest issues for players and their families these days. A lot of them are terrified about what is happening and they are spending more and more money on it.”

Sterling is not the first Chelsea player to be targeted, as Reece James last year had his Champions League and Euro 2020 medals stolen while he was playing for the club in the Champions League.

James shared footage of the attack from CCTV cameras on social media and a man was arrested in April in connection with the robbery.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw when he was attacked with an iron bar during a terrifying attack on his family home in Barcelona shortly before he moved to Chelsea in the summer.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was the victim of what he described as being a “horrific” robbery last December in which his “whole family” was involved, when he was assaulted and jewellery was taken.

Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off an attempted armed robbery, when he was approached by attackers with a baseball bat, who approached him at his garage at his home. One of the men was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail.

A man was also jailed for an attempted robbery on former Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in 2019. Kolasinac fought off the attackers who were trying to steal his car.

Latest Stories

  • Matty Cash failed to stop Kylian Mbappe – but says there is an England player who can

    Matty Cash has just endured football’s ultimate test, but could still offer a very specific hope for England ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

  • 'God Save Our King' – How the world reacted to England's thumping win over Senegal

    England's fine record under Gareth Southgate in knock-out competitions continued, with the side's 3-0 victory over Senegal. It books them a place in the World Cup quarter finals against holders France on Saturday.

  • Gabriel Jesus back at Arsenal to see knee specialist after World Cup withdrawal

    Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is in London to see a knee specialist after being forced to withdraw from Brazilâs World Cup squad. Jesus injured his knee during Brazilâs 1-0 defeat to Cameroon last Friday and, after being assessed by national team staff over the weekend, was ruled out for the rest of the tournament. The full extent of the injury is uncertain and as a result Jesus flew back to London from Qatar yesterday with his wife and child to see a specialist in London.

  • Achraf Hakimi endured Fifa ban to emerge as Morocco’s World Cup ace

    The Madrid-born full-back is starring for Paris Saint-Germain and is key to his country’s hopes of upsetting the 2010 champions Spain

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Canada's McIntosh closes out U.S. Open with third medal, earning silver in backstroke

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — Canada's Summer McIntosh earned her third medal of the U.S. Open swimming competition with a silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Saturday. The Toronto native set a personal best with a time of two minutes 7.15 seconds, finishing behind world champion Regan Smith of the United States, who set a meet record at 2:05.28. American Josephine Fuller placed third, stopping the clock at 2:09.77 on the final day of the event. McIntosh, 16, won the 400 individual medley on Frid

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Nets build huge lead, beat Raptors 114-105 for 4th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Friday night. Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, losers of two straight games. Brooklyn led by 36 points midway through the second quarter and held a 93-72 advantage at the start of the fourth. The Raptors rattled off 11

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists. “That was definitely a rolle

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.