Exclusive: Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker promises more tensions in Victor storyline

Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker has hinted at rising tensions for the Anderson family as the Victor storyline continues.

Rebecca's character Manpreet Sharma is currently caught in the middle of a family dispute, as her partner Charles Anderson struggles to accept the return of his father Victor.

Victor was recently released from prison after serving a long sentence for his involvement in a violent robbery. Charles was sceptical that Victor has changed his ways, but the vicar's mother Claudette has been far more willing to give her estranged husband another chance.

Rebecca recently caught up with Digital Spy at an exclusive photoshoot for Inside Soap magazine to celebrate Emmerdale's nominations at this year's Inside Soap Awards. Rebecca and her on-screen partner Kevin Mathurin – who plays Charles – are up for Best Partnership at the ceremony, while the Andersons are up for Best Family.

Digital Spy was granted exclusive video access to the photoshoot and chatted to each of the cast involved.

Speaking about the future of the Victor storyline, Rebecca told us: "As per soap stories, I think Manpreet is the foil to all the drama that's going on! She talks a lot of sense.

"I think she has quite a measured response – she's been through her own [drama]. As families go, she's really been through the mill!

"I think she can take all the drama, but she can also have quite a measured approach when she's looking from the outside with a different perspective. But [Charles] doesn't always listen. In fact, he never listens until it's too late!"

Asked why Manpreet has been welcoming towards Victor, Rebecca replied: "I think she would like to believe that he's the genuine article now. He's not been for a long time, as he's a criminal with a seriously chequered past.

"But I think she's willing to give him that chance. He's very charming, he's very handsome, he's very funny.

"[Manpreet and Charles'] relationship is solid, but even in a solid relationship, there can be little fissures and little cracks."

Rebecca also reflected on Emmerdale's nominations at this year's Inside Soap Awards, which will take place at a ceremony in London in September.

She said: "Vote for us if you like us, if you like the stories we tell, if you like the characters and the cast who portray them. I hope we do them justice!

"We have a lot of fun filming. We really appreciate all the support, we enjoy our jobs – and I think we do a reasonably good job of it."

Rebecca features in the Best Partnership and Best Family categories at the Inside Soap Awards. You can watch our full behind-the-scenes video from the nominees photoshoot at the top of the page.

To see Inside Soap's full exclusive pictures and interviews with the Emmerdale cast, pick up the latest copy of the magazine, on sale now.

To cast your vote in the 2023 Inside Soap Awards, visit www.insidesoap.co.uk.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

