Exclusive: Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin teases change for Charles

Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin has explained his character Charles Anderson's ongoing tensions with his father Victor.

The village vicar is currently at the centre of a big storyline, as he continues to fear the worst over Victor's recent reunion with the Anderson family.

When Victor was released from a long stint in jail two months ago, he tried to make amends with his son Charles and estranged wife Claudette. Charles has appeared reluctant to give Victor another chance after so many mistakes in the past.

Kevin recently caught up with Digital Spy at an exclusive photoshoot for Inside Soap magazine to celebrate Emmerdale's nominations at this year's Inside Soap Awards. Kevin is up for Best Actor, he and his on-screen partner Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma) are up for Best Partnership, and the Andersons are up for Best Family.

ITV

Digital Spy was granted exclusive video access to the photoshoot and chatted to each of the cast involved.

Speaking about where the Victor story is heading, Kevin told Digital Spy: "I am very excited – extremely excited. It just brings out other dynamics and parts of Charles that the viewers haven't seen over the last couple of years.

"Charles is quite friendly and quite family-orientated – he loves his work. But you're going to bring a side out of him with people that he doesn't get on with.

"[It's] less of the religious Charles and more of the real person Charles, which is great."

ITV

On Charles' refusal to believe that Victor has changed for the better, Kevin continued: "From Charles' point of view, he's been disappointed so many times over the years. All he wants is to protect his mother.

"Having Victor back on the scene, he knows exactly what's going to happen. He wants to stop it before it happens all over again. But, as you can see in the episodes so far, it is happening again.

"Charles and Victor really do clash. The thing is – is Victor being sincere or not? We don't know. But Charles is resolved to the fact that a leopard never changes its spots.

"He always feels like people can repent, but when it comes to Victor, there's no repentance."

ITV

Kevin hinted that the ongoing situation could lead to further tensions for Charles' relationship with Manpreet, who's more willing to give Victor the benefit of the doubt.

He said: "I think because Manpreet's on the outside looking in, not really knowing the depth and the history of the family feuds, she's coming in with an opinion that maybe Charles is more blinded to. It's good that Charles has her opinions and her views.

"I think because [Charles and Manpreet] are that solid, sometimes you would say things that you know you can only get away with in a relationship, which sometimes could be going a bit too far!"

Kevin also reflected on Emmerdale's nominations at this year's Inside Soap Awards, which will take place at a ceremony in London in September.

He said: "I think the stories have been very strong this year – very family orientated. [There are] some really interesting stories coming up, which I can't talk about! The acting is just fantastic.

"I don't want to be biased, but Emmerdale just draws something else out that the other soaps don't have."

Kevin features in the Best Actor, Best Partnership and Best Family categories at the Inside Soap Awards. You can watch our full behind-the-scenes video from the nominees photoshoot at the top of the page.

