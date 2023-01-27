Exclusive-Elon Musk meets top Biden admin officials to discuss electrification goals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk met two top Biden administration officials on Friday in Washington to discuss shared goals around electrification, a White House spokesperson said.

Musk met John Podesta, a Democratic stalwart who serves as senior advisor to the president for clean energy innovation, and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees infrastructure spending, the spokesperson confirmed.

Tesla CEO Musk departs the company’s local office in Washington

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, David Shepardson and Raphael Satter; Editing by Mark Porter)