Exclusive: EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith on fan complaints over Gray

Hannah Bird, Sophie Dainty
·3 min read

Note: The following article contains discussion of domestic abuse that some readers may find upsetting.

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders' Gray Atkins has been at the centre of two major storylines in recent years, both linked and leading to his eventual demise due to air over the coming week. The initial domestic abuse storyline involving Gray's verbal and physical torment of his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) tragically ended in her death, with his storyline subsequently becoming that of a serial killer.

Since then, we have seen the death of Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) after she learned the truth about Chantelle, which her distraught family have recently discovered when her body was found at the Argee Bharjee, and then Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) to stop him leaving with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) who Gray was obsessed with at the time.

Though the original domestic abuse storyline was widely praised for its portrayal and bringing such an important topic to the nation's screens, the tangent Gray's character has since taken has caused fans to tire.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Toby-Alexander Smith has admitted that he can see why people have become frustrated with the story arc but reveals how he tried to create a journey for Gray to explain his actions.

"I think that Gray and Chantelle's storyline was so massively well-received when that happened. I mean the feedback we got just blew my mind, and obviously we were working very closely with Women's Aid and the people that were calling in. It was huge. I really wasn't expecting the response that we had.

"Then I think the way the storyline went was a bit of a curveball – it happened quite quickly and I think that, particularly for me as an actor, I did have to adjust to this transition.

"I can understand where the audience are coming from though, I absolutely do. Obviously with soap you deal with these sensitive storylines but naturally they can go off and become a bit more heightened and dramatic.

"For me it was just about trying to keep the truth with Gray and try to eliminate the idea that he's just going to go off and become a serial killer. I was trying to find these motivations behind the truth – why it got to the point that he had to kill Tina, why he ultimately then had to go and kill Kush. To keep that narrative going and hold onto that journey that he had with Chantelle for that 18-month period."

Time is running out for Gray now though as his actions are slowly coming to light, with EastEnders confirming a chase sequence in next week's episodes that involves numerous Walford residents and will show the new £87 million set for the soap.

Just who will get to Gray first and what his comeuppance will be remains to be seen.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

