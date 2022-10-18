EXCLUSIVE: Dior Teams With Thebe Magugu for Charity Project

Miles Socha
·6 min read

When Thebe Magugu was a fashion student in Johannesburg, little did he know that a second-year assignment would turn out to be a dress rehearsal for one of the most high-profile — and purposeful — collaborations of his career so far.

Students at the LISOF fashion school were tasked to interpret Christian Dior’s New Look, the pinch-waisted, fan-skirted look that caused a sensation in 1947. Magugu made his jacket in red, with “very small, rounded shoulders” and many darts, and the skirt a swirling, full-circle style.

More from WWD

Fast-forward and Magugu, now 29, was tasked by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri to reinterpret anew the New Look, all in aid of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, a charity that aids South African youth.

“It’s like I completed my homework eight years ago,” he said with a chuckle.

The limited-edition capsule collection drops on Oct. 27 at Dior’s flagship boutiques in Paris, France; New York, and Los Angeles, California. In tandem, Dior has made a lump-sum donation to the CTAOP, established in 2007 by Theron, a brand ambassador and the longtime face of J’Adore perfume.

To be sure, Dior’s fashion legacy has reverberated all the way down to the bottom of the African continent.

“I’m from a small mining town called Kimberly, a place which sometimes is completely overlooked on certain maps. But even there people are very familiar with Christian Dior,” Magugu said in an interview. “It sort of revolutionized how women dress.”

Magugu reimagined the New Look’s hallmark cinched jacket as a cotton T-shirt, with straps emerging from the inseams that allow the wearer to highlight the waist to varying degrees.

He explained that the T-shirt is a “universally understood item,” here fronted with a graphic depicting two females holding hands. This “powerful symbol of sisterhood” is a key brand emblem at Magagu’s signature label, and a reflection of the feminist theme Chiuri has woven into her tenure as Dior’s artistic director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

The flaring skirt, meanwhile, is “a beautiful pairing between my universe and Maria’s universe,” he said. “At Dior, I’ve always loved when she’s done the full-circle skirts. I’ve looked at those things forever.”

The <a href="https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/thebe-magugu-unveils-collection-looks-ahead-london-show-1235381850/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thebe Magugu" class="link ">Thebe Magugu</a> X CTAOP capsule collection, initiated by <a href="https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/christian-dior-designer-of-dreams-exhibition-comes-to-museum-of-contemporary-art-tokyo-1235383426/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maria Grazia Chiuri" class="link ">Maria Grazia Chiuri</a> of Dior.
The Thebe Magugu X CTAOP capsule collection, initiated by Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior.

But for their collaborative project they changed the cut, employing a pattern Magugu developed involving two rounded shapes, the pleated tulle then joined at the waist and jutting out. “I think it’s a really nice balance between my own aesthetic and details that I love and Maria’s as well,” he said.

Accessories round out the capsule: a Dior Book Tote with the same sisterhood motif as the T-shirt, here embedded into the Dior Oblique fabric; a bucket hat with dangling TM-logo ribbons; a silk twill scarf, and lace-up Diorcamp boots with a bright yellow sole.

“He revisited these items which are now part of my creative alphabet at Dior, adding his own signature,” Chiuri enthused. “We went from a silhouette with a Bar jacket to a printed T-shirt — an interesting take on this emblematic look, which truly connects both of our approaches.

“I am quite interested in this combination of the Bar jacket, skirt and hat and its trajectory in the house of Dior: it is like a design project that each creative director who has succeeded Christian Dior has worked on,” she continued. “You can see this in the archives and with each new version a personal vision of femininity embodied in the craft techniques.”

Chiuri has conscripted other creatives to work on interpretations of the New Look, including London-based fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner and visual artist Mickalene Thomas for Dior’s cruise 2019 show in Marrakech.

Magugu said Dior’s feminine silhouettes, forgiving of curves and hips, are appreciated on the African continent “and quite flattering to the body.”

The Johannesburg-based designer first encountered Chiuri when he was a finalist, and ultimately the winner, of the 2019 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. He recalled being very nervous presenting his designs in front of a jury stacked with famous creative directors from the French luxury group.

“She was the one to really put me at ease,” he recalled. “I think she even asked the first question to gently ease me into it.”

Thebe Magugu
Thebe Magugu

Having grown up in a family led by women, he has much in common with Chiuri, who makes a point of collaborating with female artists and supporting feminist ideals and principles. He also lauded her intense interest in South Africa and her wish to forge links with a new generation of designers.

“I think it’s quite exciting seeing how two brands from such completely different heritages, histories and geographies come together to sit down and have a visual conversation,” he said.

Chiuri recalled that during the LVMH Prize judging she was impressed not only with Magugu’s collection but also by his determination to produce his label in South Africa.

“I am very interested in the geography of luxury craftsmanship and in understanding how places beyond Paris, the traditional ‘capital of haute couture,’ or Italy, have a rich tradition in manufacturing — sometimes overlooked,” she said. “I felt touched by his vision that combined strong design and this awareness and sensible understanding of production.”

To wit: When the final prototypes of the Diorcapsule collection arrived in Magugu’s Johannesburg studios he laid them out on a table and summoned his entire team, including machinists and cutters.

“The first thing we did was turn everything inside out, because I love learning about how other people approach it and ways to construct garments,” he said. “A teacher of mine would always say, ‘You have to be able to wear a garment inside-out for it to be perfect.’ And you know, Dior being the incredible house it is, we really wanted to understand how they approached certain finishes and certain constructions.”

Chiuri noted that Dior ateliers and suppliers created everything except the T-shirt, which was made by a local South African manufacturer supervised by Magugu.

“The result is an outfit demonstrating the variety of skilled artisanal techniques around the world. It resonates with this global understanding of fashion craftsmanship that I am very attached to,” she said.

As for the charity angle, Chiuri said, “I thought it was natural to think of a project which also gave visibility to this young generation of designer. It felt like a more meaningful way to envision our collaboration.”

Magugu lamented that South Africa “is not in the best shape right now,” making the project with CTAOP even more vital and timely. The charity supports community-based organizations in health, education and safety for young people.

“I think the country has an undying loyalty to her, as they should. I think she’s made us extremely proud and I love that she uses her platform to funnel back resources, financial or otherwise, and the charity into the country,” he said of Theron. “It’s just so heartwarming that they’re so dedicated to others.”

.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin