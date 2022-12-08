Exclusive-Deutsche Bahn sends internal memo to start Schenker sale - sources

FILE PHOTO: Public transport operators offer special nine-euro-ticket to be used nationwide for a month

By Markus Wacket and Emma-Victoria Farr

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn's management board has asked its supervisory board for the go-ahead to prepare a sale of its international logistics subsidiary Schenker, according to documents presented to Reuters on Thursday.

The formality would allow management to "examine and prepare a sale of up to 100% of the shares in Schenker," the internal documents state ahead of a supervisory board meeting next week.

This gives the state-backed train company the opportunity to consider a complete or partial sale to Schenker's competitors or to financial investors.

An IPO would also be possible, although this is currently considered unlikely in the volatile market enviroment.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket in Berlin and Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt, editing by Rachel More)