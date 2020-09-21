EXCLUSIVE: Demna Gvasalia Thinks Couture Can Change Fashion

Could Demna Gvasalia, the Georgian designer who ignited a global streetwear trend in recent years, propel fashion onto another new path with his haute couture debut next year?

He’s certainly been dressing the part, trading his signature hoodie, baggie jeans and sneakers for formal shoes, and lean, elegant clothes that reinforce a more ramrod posture when he’s tinkering with Balenciaga’s first high-fashion silhouettes.

And while he’s intent on unveiling his first couture effort next summer with a live runway show, he’s upending several traditions for the rarified pursuit, dispensing with seasons to show only once per year, and including couture for men, figuring how could he not in the year 2021?

“Couture represents freedom of creativity and freedom in fashion. And that’s maybe the reason why I wanted to do it so badly,” he confessed. “I believe strongly that couture actually may save fashion, in its modern way.…It can actually become the driving force of fashion again, because you’re free from the constraints of industrial production.”

A strong-minded designer who frequently bends and reshapes the fashion system according to his latest thinking, Gvasalia is once again shifting his design approach, collection configurations, and methods of showcasing that output. In an exclusive interview with WWD, he revealed plans to:

• Show pre-collections during Paris Fashion Week, and his main collections in June and December; reversing his previous ordering;

• Abandon his recent storytelling approach to refocus on clothes;

• Absorb the merchandising department into his design studio;

• Pivot future collection reveals toward Balenciaga clients, and not only industry elites;

• Employ a variety of formats to unveil his various collections, with a digital approach for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week in October;

• Ramp up the use of sustainable fabrics, nearing 100 percent for summer 2021.

Speaking for the first time since his March show — a gripping and bombastic display of dystopian chic — Gvasalia described many epiphanies and personal transformations during the coronavirus lockdown and the aftermath, from losing eight kilograms (almost 17 pounds) to falling in love with fashion all over again.

Like many people disoriented by the pandemic, the designer, who now lives in the countryside near Zurich, spent the first weeks of lockdown in pajamas, alarmed and demoralized by the death toll, and questioning how fashion might move forward, or not, in a changed world.

“Does it matter? Does fashion make sense in these apocalyptic lives we live through since March?” he asked himself.

And then suddenly, Gvasalia felt “a rush for fashion. I started to dress up every morning just being at home, like a bit of a weirdo, just dressing up for myself, doing research and making the most extreme looks, ” he said with a chuckle, mentioning Gothic fashions, fitted clothes and 30-cm platform boots among ingredients in these costume parties. “Fashion was helping me to go through this period as well….So this playfulness of fashion came back to me. I realized there is a place for fashion, even in this period.”

Pre-pandemic, he had already decided his next collection, for summer 2021, would be to imagine fashion in 2030, not an exercise in retro-futuristic style, but more an exploration of what is necessary and sustainable.

“Do I need 20 new T-shirts or do I just need two really good ones?” were among the questions he asked himself. “I realized that even in the time of pandemic, people still want newness, even more because it distracts them from the horror.”

Hence his new design approach. When Gvasalia first burst on to the international fashion radar with the Vetements brand in 2014, he shunned fashion’s devotion to seasonal themes and instead started with lists of garments. This wardrobe-building approach free of specific themes — a garment-focused orientation he honed over three and a half years at Maison Margiela — was an approach he brought to Balenciaga when he was named its creative director in 2015.

He switched gears at Balenciaga in early 2019 and pursued a storytelling approach — exploring the mythic Parisian style, work uniforms and power dressing, and a Goth aesthetic by way of religious clothing — producing intense runway fireworks.

