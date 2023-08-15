Exclusive: Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown shares new story for Dee-Dee Bailey

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown has revealed a dating storyline for her character Dee-Dee Bailey.

Dee-Dee has often put her career commitments first since joining Weatherfield last year, but upcoming episodes will see her start searching for a new man.

Channique shared the first details of the storyline while chatting at an Inside Soap magazine photoshoot to celebrate Corrie's nominations at the Inside Soap Awards 2023.

Digital Spy was granted exclusive video access to the shoot and spoke to each of the cast involved.

ITV

Channique told Digital Spy: "I think we're going to see Dee-Dee in a new light. We're going to see her go on a bit of a dating journey.

"Her life is a mixture of fun but chaos, and I think fans will really enjoy seeing her try to navigate that world.

"When she's in the courtroom, she's totally in control. I think it's going to be fun to see her struggle to quite work things out, so that's what we've got coming up."

Dee-Dee previously had a brief romantic spark with Damon Hay, but has stayed single since it didn't work out.

ITV

Discussing this approach to Dee-Dee's character, Channique continued: "What's great about her is she doesn't need a man. She's very independent and hard-working, but almost to a fault sometimes.

"She's probably missed all kinds of romantic opportunities because she's had her head either in the clouds or in the courtroom!

"I think it's going to be really exciting to see her work all of that out, have a bit of fun and put herself first."

Channique also shared her thoughts on why soap fans should be backing Corrie at the Inside Soap Awards ahead of the star-studded ceremony next month.

ITV

She said: "I think they should be voting for Coronation Street because consistently we just bring such brilliant storylines, but also it just has such a special place in people's hearts and homes.

"I really feel that our fanbase is a great reflection of that, because people love the show so much. They're so invested in the show and the characters.

"There's been some brilliant, amazing topics brought up this year, as well as still bringing the comedy relief, the fun and the family element. Best soap on telly!"

Channique is up for the Best Newcomer prize at the Inside Soap Awards and you can watch our full behind-the-scenes video from the nominees photoshoot at the top of the page.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

