EXCLUSIVE: Chloé Quietly Shifts to Purpose-Driven Business Model

While some fashion folk might equate Chloé with great-fitting pants, pretty blouses and handbags with interesting hardware, the brand’s raison d’être goes much deeper.

Aided by French sociologists and the company’s own braintrust, chief executive officer Riccardo Bellini discovered in Chloé’s roots a strong commitment to women’s freedom and progress, and it inspired him to retool the brand’s business model to one that is purpose-driven, community-based and accountable, in addition to being highly creative.

“We’re moving from a phase of collections to a phase of connections. Doing collections is not enough anymore. How you connect with your audience, how you nurture that connection, how you grow that connection is a continuous process of exploration today,” he said. “What a brand stands for, its beliefs and values, will become as relevant as products and aesthetics.”

In his first interview since joining the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned fashion house in December, Bellini disclosed that Chloé plans to:

• Create a social profit and loss account, akin to an EP&L, which is first for the industry.

• Seek B Corp certification for its social and environmental performance.

• Establish an “impact fund” dedicated to girls’ education.

• Create an advisory board of experts to guide the company and hold it accountable.

• Accelerate creative innovation across collections, while incorporating social entrepreneurs into its supply chain.

“This is not idealism,” he stressed during a wide-ranging conversation over Zoom. “The very concept of purpose-driven is combining profitable growth with a positive contribution to the planet, society and community.

“Our motto is beautiful, profitable and meaningful,” he said with a smile.

A pensive, yet ebullient executive, Bellini acknowledged that when he joined Chloé one year ago from Maison Margiela, his mission was to restore energy and growth to a brand whose business had softened, and which had perhaps strayed from the disruptive spirit of its feisty founder, Gaby Aghion.

If that wasn’t already a tall order, then the coronavirus pandemic hit, which only reaffirmed Bellini’s commitment to a “profound transformation of our business model.”

That said, the executive was convinced that “any future plans should be fundamentally rooted in the real spirit and genetics of the brand, and this led me to an amazing exploration of the DNA and core values.”

Luckily, Aghion left a rich and inspiring mark in fashion as a pioneer in luxury ready-to-wear, establishing her house in 1952 with a mission to liberate women from the rigidity of couture.

The Egyptian-born entrepreneur had a simple vision: using fine fabrics to create feminine, alluring clothes that required minimal alteration. She saw them as an antidote to stiff formality, and a new option for women as they increasingly entered the workforce.

Also among her innovations was giving her brand a female pronoun, and letting a rotating cast of design talents, headlined by Karl Lagerfeld, interpret her free-spirited attitude.

Recounting its various chapters, Bellini recalled how Lagerfeld brought romanticism, fluidity and storytelling; Stella McCartney, girl power, British cool and a touch of sexiness; Phoebe Philo, modern and effortless chic; Hannah MacGibbon, Seventies hip and Eighties glamour; Clare Waight Keller, a bohemian cachet, and Natacha Ramsay-Levi, Chloé’s current creative director, strength and edginess.

“Each designer brought a different aesthetic,” he said, but each was based on the idea of an inspiring, unapologetic femininity.

Delving deep into that topic, his sociologists described a progressive vision of femininity rooted in the belief that women are the key changemakers in the world whose potential must be unlocked.

While Bellini divulged Chloé’s transformation for the first time in this WWD interview, the company has already quietly taken several steps as a purpose-driven enterprise.

In 2019, Chloé established Girls Forward, a three-year partnership with UNICEF to provide girls with skills to advance in the workplace through education, entrepreneurship and training programs in five countries: Bolivia, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal and Tajikistan. According to UNICEF, girls are three times more likely than boys to drop out of school, whereas women with secondary education tend to earn twice as much as those with no education.

