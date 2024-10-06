Exclusive: Chelsea to hold transfer meeting in December as two players can leave in January

Chelsea will hold a transfer meeting in December to determine their plans for January, though Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are the only names looking particularly likely to leave.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are expecting a quiet January in terms of both incomings and outgoings, as they are currently happy with the state of their squad and with the team’s improved recent form under Enzo Maresca.

However, it is still expected that Chilwell and Chukwuemeka could leave Stamford Bridge, even if it’s a bit early to know for sure where they could end up and who’s showing the most concrete interest.

Chilwell to Manchester United could be one to watch as the Red Devils retain an interest in the England international as they’re keen to strengthen at left-back.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea transfer plans look quiet after strong start under Enzo Maresca

Overall, there is the sense that Chelsea are finally seeing a return on their investment in numerous top young players, even if the project took some time to get going.

There is no rush to go back into the market, even if CFC have mostly been very busy under their current ownership, but Maresca now finally seems to have a settled squad and is getting the best out of a number of players who had been slow to reach top form.

Chelsea fans will be delighted to see this team finally looking a bit more settled, and it’s perhaps comforting to know that there’s no real desperation to keep on strengthening.

The west London giants will finalise their plans closer to January, however, so it could still be that things will change and Maresca will request some further changes to the team.

Chilwell and Chukwuemeka’s futures will be interesting to watch, especially as it’s not yet clear if they’ll be sold permanently or sent out on loan.